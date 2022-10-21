LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Recalls His Wilder Days On New Episode Of 'Tales From The Metalverse' (Video)

Pandora's Metalverse station, which was launched just a few months ago as the hardest and heaviest place on the platform, is already becoming a favorite for hard rock and metal icons. When the station launched, Dave Mustaine stopped by to talk about MEGADETH's newest album. And more recently LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe came by to host another session of "Tales From The Metalverse".

In this edition of "Tales From The Metalverse", Blythe talks about his wilder days when he would often ride on other bands' buses, usually when they were night owls like he was. Blythe recounts his exploits with CHILDREN OF BODOM and the U.S. border patrol, and his "HATEBREED holidays," when he would ride on the band's bus between cities. After borrowing HATEBREED's tour manager's four-wheeler, he also had to outrun the local police.

The LAMB OF GOD episode of "Tales From The Metalverse" can be heard and seen below.

Metalverse on Pandora is available at this location.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Blythe revealed that he will celebrate the twelfth anniversary of his getting sober later this month. Speaking about his alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle, the 51-year-old musician said: "It's not attractive to sit up and fucking drink and snort coke and say a bunch of stupid shit with a bunch of morons when you're 51. It's just not. [Laughs] I haven't had a hangover in over 11 years. I don't know if I would survive one now."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if it's "tough" for him to be on the road where alcohol can be found everywhere, Randy said: "No. Hell no, dude. Seeing people party and stuff, especially when they 'party party' and get stupid… I don't judge, but it makes it more repulsive to me, 'cause I was, like, Jesus… I was pretty bad. Nobody looks cool when they're wasted, so it just doesn't appeal to me. And I have better things to do. I'm trying to do good things with my life — write books and do photography and shit like that. I can't do that when I'm drunk. Plus, man, I drank enough. I did it for 22 years. I'm not gonna discover anything new in drugs and alcohol."

Pressed about whether it bothers him when people around him are drinking, Blythe said: "It doesn't bother me. It only bothers me if they're fucking wasted and saying stupid shit to me and then I run. But it doesn't make me wanna do it, if that's what you're asking. It has the opposite effect. Seeing people drink does not bother me at all. The only thing that bothers me is when they're hammered and in my face. But other than that, I don't expect the rest of the world to behave… I can't expect the rest of the world to behave in the way I do and not drink because not everybody's an alcoholic like me. Some people are perfectly okay, and that's no problem. God bless. Have a good time. But if you're wasted and the 'I love you, man' starts, then I just dip out. It's not a problem."

LAMB OF GOD has just completed a U.S. tour in support of its new album, "Omens". The Live Nation-produced trek featured special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs also saw support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicked off September 9 in Brooklyn and ran through October 20.