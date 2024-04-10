LEPROUS Announces 'Melodies Of Atonement' Album

Norwegian rock outfit LEPROUS will release its eight studio album, "Melodies Of Atonement", in August via InsideOut Music.

LEPROUS checked in with the following comment about "Melodies Of Atonement": "'Melodies of Atonement' is the name of our new album and like every band on earth thinks about their new album, we feel like it's our best one so far! But in this case, it happens to be true...The orchestral elements are gone, which gives more space for each individual band member to shine. It's straight to the point, and heavier than what we've been in a while...It's a new sound. But it's still LEPROUS. We can't wait for you to hear it!"

LEPROUS recorded "Melodies Of Atonement" across the last months with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, while mixing with Adam Noble (PLACEBO, BIFFY CLYRO, NOTHING BUT THIEVES) and mastering with Robin Schmidt (THE 1975, PLACEBO, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM). The album's front cover artwork was created based on photography by John Dolan and design by Ritxi Ostáriz.

In the meantime, LEPROUS has already announced a first North American headline tour with special guests MONUMENTS and supports FIGHT THE FIGHT for September and October 2024.

LEPROUS comment about their return to North America as follows: "We can't wait to tour North America again together with our good friends in MONUMENTS and FIGHT THE FIGHT. It's been too long and we're super eager to come back!"

LEPROUS, MONUMENTS and FIGHT THE FIGHT "Melodies Of Atonement" 2024 U.S. tour dates:

Sep. 04 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower USA

Sep. 06 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sep. 07 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Sep. 08 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sep. 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sep. 11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

Sep. 13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sep. 14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Sep. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sep. 17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

Sep. 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sep. 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Sep. 20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Sep. 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sep. 23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Sep. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sep. 27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

Sep. 30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Oct. 01 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Oct. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 04 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Oct. 05 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution