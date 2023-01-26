LIMP BIZKIT, FLYLEAF, PAPA ROACH And MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Among Confirmed Artists For This Year's BAMBOOZLE Festival

Bamboozle festival has announced performers to this year's event, which will take place May 5-7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The weekend-long party marks the first Bamboozle festival since 2012, and celebrates 20 years since its initial inception.

The event will feature TRIPPIE REDD, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIMP BIZKIT, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, RICK ROSS, PAPA ROACH, BLACKBEAR, MAYDAY PARADE, THE DRIVER ERA, ICE SPICE, STEVE AOKI, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and more, including reunion sets from SAY ANYTHING, FINCH and FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm). Attendees can also look forward to special performances from ATTILA, who will be celebrating 10 years of "About That Life", and SAVES THE DAY, who will be celebrating 20 years of "In Reverie", as well as PALISADES in their final performance ever. Additional reunions, artists and performers to be announced soon.

In addition to live performances, the three-day festival will feature a midway with four amusement rides, the B-Boy Dance Competition (which boasts a $25,000 prize),"The Break Contest" local band competition, Game Changer Wrestling, art installations, fan activations, merchandise, handpicked food vendors, DJs, clowns, a poet and so much more.

Shares CEO/founder John D'Esposito: "This is a party - 20 years in the making!"

A lost but never forgotten celebration of emo, rock, electronic dance music, hip-hop and pop returns for its 20th anniversary. The Bamboozle Festival became a premiere event, known for breaking artists into various genres during its historic run from 2003 to 2012. During the decade-long run, Bamboozle was the largest-selling festival in the state of New Jersey with more than 600 acts and roughly 500,000 fans in attendance over the years. Bamboozle boasted MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, FALL OUT BOY, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, and more. While it became known as an emo destination, the New Jersey festival also featured such varied acts as LINKIN PARK, FOO FIGHTERS, Drake, Lil Wayne, THE JONAS BROTHERS, Demi Lovato, BON JOVI, Bruno Mars, and many more.

For more information, visit www.bamboozlefestival.com.