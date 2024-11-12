LINKIN PARK Teases Massive 2025 Tour

LINKIN PARK is expected to announce the details of a massive North American and European tour later this week.

According to a post on Linkin Park Association, a number of venues across the United States and Canada, as well as several cities in Europe — including Paris, London, Düsseldorf and Milan — shared a graphic earlier today featuring a red background somewhat evocative of the art style accompanying LINKIN PARK's upcoming album, "From Zero", with the same font the band has been using for the cycle, and the text: "Counting to from Zero," with an X through the "to," which references both a lyric from an as-yet-unreleased song on "From Zero" and the album name.

The social media posts shared by the venues in question indicate that an official announcement will be made at 7 a.m. ET this Thursday, November 14.

The following venues have shared the LINKIN PARK tour teaser, with more to come:

U.S.

Newark, New Jersey - Prudential Center

Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

Austin, Texas - Moody Center

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Van Andel Arena

Greenville, South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesers Arena

Phoenix, Arizona - Footprint Center

Baltimore, Maryland - CFG Bank Arena

Denver, Colorado - Ball Arena

Sacramento, California - Golden 1 Center

St. Louis, Missouri - Enterprise Center

Raleigh, North Carolina - Lenovo Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma - BOK Center

Boston, Massachusetts - TD Garden

Omaha, Nebraska - CHI Health Center Omaha

Brooklyn, New York - Barclays Center

Kansas City, Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Fiserv Forum

Chicago, Illinois - United Center

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Target Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena

Portland, Oregon - Moda Center

Canada:

Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

Toronto, Ontario - Scotia Bank Arena

Mexico:

Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Solo

Europe:

Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome

Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park

Milan, Italy - I-Days Milano

Paris, France - Stade de France

Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena

Hannover, Germany - Heinz von Heiden-Arena

London, England - Wembley Stadium

"From Zero" will be released on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

"From Zero" features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who have joined returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup. Guitarist Alex Feder is filling in for Delson at all LINKIN PARK concerts for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [this past April], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn "quietly began meeting up again in recent years" and "rather than 'trying to restart the band,'" they worked with numerous musicians and "found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain."

Regarding the band's new lineup and future plans, Shinoda said in a statement: "Before LINKIN PARK, our first band name was XERO. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what LINKIN PARK has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

LINKIN PARK will play in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, November 15. The band was also recently announced to be co-headling with METALLICA the 2025 iteration of Las Vegas's Sick New World festival.