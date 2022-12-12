LIPS: Why ANVIL Will Never Record A Live DVD Or Album

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Bottom, ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to record a live album or DVD. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have no intentions of ever doing a live DVD. I honestly don't believe in live recordings or live videos. You wanna come see the band? Come see the band. I'm not gonna make it easy for you to sit on your couch and be a couch potato and watch me in your living room. Come to my show. That's how I feel about it.

"One can say maybe it would help increase sales," he continued. "I don't think it does. There's maybe two albums in the history of the music business — Peter Frampton '[Frampton] Comes Alive!' There's one album that sold millions that was a live album. I can't really name another one. So what's the point?"

A remastered edition of ANVIL's acclaimed documentary, "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil", received its premiere in conjunction with Beyond Fest on September 22 in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, where ANVIL also performed, along with appearances from surprise musical guests, including ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian. This was followed by a question-and-answer session with Kudlow and ANVIL drummer Robb Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and director Sacha Gervasi, moderated by Steve-O from "Jackass".

The remastered "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil" arrived in time for its 13th anniversary. It features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with Gervasi, Kudlow and Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

"Anvil! The Story of Anvil" was named one of 2009's best documentaries by a slew of film critics associations across the continent, including critics in Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, and Las Vegas, as well as the International Documentary Association, the Online Film Critics Society, and the National Society of Film Critics. It also made the year-end Top 10 lists in publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Newsweek, and Village Voice.

"Anvil! The Story of Anvil" was the directorial debut of screenwriter Gervasi and was produced by Yeldham ("The Kite Runner" and "The Motorcycle Diaries"). The film follows Kudlow and Reiner and their band, ANVIL, which released one of the heaviest albums in metal history, 1982's "Metal on Metal". The album influenced an entire musical generation of rock bands, including METALLICA, SLAYER, and ANTHRAX, who all went on to sell millions of records. ANVIL, on the other hand, took a different path — straight to obscurity. The film was both entertaining and touching as it followed their last-ditch quest for the fame and fortune that has been so elusive to them.

ANVIL's latest album, "Impact Is Imminent", arrived in May via AFM Records.