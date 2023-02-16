LIPS: Why ANVIL Won't Change Its Sound

In a new interview with Got Faded Japan, ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow discussed his band's longevity, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're certainly trying to last. And we will last as long as we can and not change, stay true to ourselves and our fans. You're gonna get what people want.

"When you go to a grocery store and you buy a certain brand of breakfast cereal, you expect when, when you pour it into your bowl, to be that," he explained. "When you get your Kellogg's cornflakes and you pour 'em out, it'd better be Kellogg's cornflakes that comes out of that box. It's not any different when we buy our music. When you bought a MOTÖRHEAD album, you know what you're gonna hear before you heard it. They perform a new title or a new melody or whatever, but the bottom line is, without any question whatsoever, it sounded like MOTÖRHEAD. It's one of a kind.

"This music industry is crazy. And the people, the fanatics — the word 'fans' comes from the word 'fanatics.' They are fanatics, and some of them have no clue what the hell they're even saying or what they're even thinking. It's almost bipolar in a certain sense.

"Where I'm going with this… They ask the question of a band that has acquired its sound and direction and completely focused, they ask a band like that, 'Why don't you change your sound?'" Kudlow added. "Think about how insane of a question that is, if you think about it from the perspective… If you were a manufacturer of a certain product, it would be like you've got a success with a certain product, and then somebody comes up to you, 'Why don't you change the product?' You'd be looking at them, 'What the hell are you talking about?'"

After the interviewer noted that when Coca-Cola tried to change Coke's formula in 1985, customers were so distraught that the company quickly reversed course, Lips said: "It won't [work], and it never does. Flavor is a sense, just like your hearing is. And we judge everything on our senses. So what would people be requesting for you to change to from what you got known for? Where are you going? My question is, what's that gonna do? All the people that have been buying your product… Unless it's an improvement — but it has to be an improvement that's within the vocabulary and within the color scheme of what the whole thing is. In other words, it's still gotta be attached to what you are originally. Even if you do change, it still can't be much of one."

As previously reported, ANVIL will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring. The trek, which will feature support from MIDNITE HELLION, will kick off on March 31 in Providence, Rhode Island and run through May 13 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Last month, ANVIL revealed that it had begun "pre-production rehearsals" for a new album. The band shared the news on Facebook, adding: "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing ANVIL."

ANVIL's latest album, "Impact Is Imminent", arrived in May 2022 via AFM Records.

Like its three predecessors, "Anvil Is Anvil" (2016),"Pounding The Pavement" (2018) and "Legal At Last" (2019),"Impact Is Imminent" was produced by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and Jörg Uken at Uken's Soundlodge studios in Germany.

Last month, MVD Marquee Collection released the "Ultimate Edition" Blu-ray and "Standard Edition" DVD of ANVIL's acclaimed documentary, "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil".

The new version of the film features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi and Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield.

The remastered "Anvil! The Story Of Anvil" received its premiere in conjunction with Beyond Fest last September in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, where ANVIL also performed. This was followed by a question-and-answer session with Kudlow, Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and Gervasi, moderated by Steve-O from "Jackass".