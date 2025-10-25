Listen: LIVING COLOUR And EXTREME Members Guest On MILITIA VOX's Cover Of 'It's Only Love'

Golden Robot Records has released "It's Only Love", a powerhouse new single from Militia Vox and Corey Glover (of LIVING COLOUR),with guest appearances by Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) and Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME). The track is now available across all major digital platforms and can be streamed below.

"It's Only Love" is a high-energy, hard-hitting rock duet that explodes with empowerment and passion. Originally made famous in the '80s by Bryan Adams and Tina Turner, this modern reimagining sees Vox and Glover deliver a searing vocal performance, rich with chemistry and intensity. Their voices intertwine with fiery grit and soulful depth, giving the classic an electrifying new edge. The track also features an all-star guitar showdown between Reid and Bettencourt, whose dueling lead guitar parts bring both raw power and intricate flair. Reid's inventive, razor-sharp style collides with Bettencourt's explosive, virtuosic shredding — creating a blistering sonic clash that pushes the track into overdrive.

With its cutting-edge electronic/industrial rock production, "It's Only Love" updates the timeless anthem for a new generation while paying homage to its original spirit. The result is a bold, modern rock collaboration that celebrates resilience, strength, and the sheer force of love.

Militia Vox is an alt-rock/metal artist, singer, songwriter, composer, actress, host, fire performer, visual artist and AR/XR/XR immersive creator. Her music is a unique and rebellious blend of metal, rock, goth/industrial, prog and cinematic soundscapes. Known for her four-octave range, raw presence and serious vocal power, this award-winning heavy music trailblazer has worked with Cyndi Lauper, TWISTED SISTER, LIVING COLOUR, Nancy Sinatra, CANDLEBOX, L7, Kathleen Hanna (BIKINI KILL, LETIGRE),Doug Pinnick (KING'S X),John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME, Rihanna),24-7 SPYZ, Paul Schaffer and the CBS Orchestra and members of GUNS 'N' ROSES, BAD WOLVES, KITTIE, THE ROOTS and more.

Militia Vox's duet with heavy metal icon Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),"Push Comes To Shove" by BAD PENNY, reached No. 23 on iTunes. She is also frontwoman of all-female heavy metal sensation JUDAS PRIESTESS — and the only artist to have a duet with the person they've tributed! Her cover of LED ZEPPELIN's "Friends" by PATRIARCHS IN BLACK (with Johnny Kelly of TYPE O NEGATIVE, DANZIG and QUIET RIOT) was named No. 10 in the "Top 10 Best Of" on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal.

Militia made her Lincoln Center debut in 2025, her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022 and has performed in Broadway shows and musicals such as "Everything Bad And Beautiful", "Chix 6", regional productions/tours of "Rock Of Ages", "The Rocky Horror Show" and the European tour of "Jesus Christ Superstar". She also starred in the national tours of Dee Snider's horror orchestra "Van Helsing's Curse" and Black Women Rock / Daughters Of Betty.

Militia hosted Fuse TV's "Heavy Metal Makeover" and VJed on MTV2, VH1 and MuchMusic USA. Militia is in books and films, including the documentary "Betty: They Say I'm Different" about the life of funk-rock legend Betty Davis (Amazon Prime).