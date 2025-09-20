LITA FORD Guests On GARY HOEY's New Single 'You Know I Would'

Rock and blues guitar legend Gary Hoey has released his first album in six years, "Avalanche", on Wazoo Music Group (Hoey's own label). "Avalanche" features special guest Lita Ford on vocals on "You Know I Would", the official music video for which can be seen below, and Gary's son, Ian Hoey, is featured on "Dear Mama", a tribute to Gary's mother, and "Summer's Here".

Gary says: "'Avalanche' is a return to my rock roots. It feels great to turn up the volume and have some fun. This album was a therapeutic album for me.

"I named the album 'Avalanche' because sometimes life feels like one thing after another."

Hoey called on his old friends to help him record; Matt Scurfield on drums, AJ Pappas on bass, Ian Hoey on guitar, and his niece Taylor on background vocals.

"Playing live is the best feeling," he said. "I love to travel and see the fans after the show. And having my son Ian playing guitar by my side is a dream come true. We will be playing the new and the old classics 'Hocus Pocus', 'Low Rider' and more."

Hoey's first break came in 1987 when Ozzy Osbourne showed up in Boston looking for a guitarist. Osbourne liked Hoey's tape enough to fly him to Los Angeles for an audition. Ozzy suggested that Gary move to Los Angeles. He took Ozzy's advice, and with $17,000 he saved from teaching, Hoey loaded the U-Haul and drove across country to L.A. In 1992 Hoey released the self-titled debut album from his short-lived band HEAVY BONES on Warner Bros. In 1993 Hoey released "Animal Instinct", which included a cover of the FOCUS hit "Hocus Pocus". It rocked into the Billboard Top 5, outpacing all other singles as the most frequently played rock song of the year. In 1994 Hoey scored the successful "Endless Summer II" soundtrack and had another radio hit with WAR's "Low Rider". Other film clients have included Walt Disney films, ESPN, New Line Cinema, scoring the music to "California Screaming" (Disney Roller Coaster),"Office Space", "Deck The Halls" (Danny Devito) and "Beethoven III".

In 2012 Hoey produced and co-wrote Lita Ford's latest release "Living Like A Runaway". 2026 will see a new Lita album produced and co-written by Hoey.

Gary has toured with Jeff Beck, Brian May of QUEEN, Joe Bonamassa, Ted Nugent, Joe Satriani, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, FOREIGNER and STYX.

"Avalanche" track listing:

01. Avalanche

02. Unstoppable

03. Maine to Mississippi

04. Cold

05. Angels & Devils

06. You Know I Would (feat. Lita Ford)

07. Break Free

08. Safe Place To Fall

09. Dear Mama

10. Let's Go

11. Summer's Here

Produced by Gary Hoey

Mixed by Max Norman

All songs written and arranged by Gary Hoey

Recorded at Wazoo Studios (Pelham, NH)

Recording lineup:

Gary Hoey - Guitar, Vocals

Ian Hoey - Guitar (solos on "Dear Mama" and "Summer's Here")

Matt Scurfield - Drums

AJ Pappas - Bass

Sean Hagon - Keyboards

Lita Ford - Guest vocals on "You Know I Would"

Tayla Lemieux – Background Vocals

In a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Lita stated about working with Gary: "Gary and I jell perfectly. Musically, he finishes the sentences that I start. As a producer, he's just badass."

Ford went on to say that "a badass producer" is "someone that will inspire you to go places you didn't think you could go. Sometimes there will be a note I won't be able to hit vocally, and I'll just want to say, 'Screw it.' Gary will say, 'No, Lita, you are going to hit this note.' Again, I'll tell him that I can't, and he'll pull out a guitar and play [Lita imitates a guitar playing a scale of notes) and say, 'See, you can get there from here.' Then we'll go do it again, and I'll hit it."