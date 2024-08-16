LIVE Releases New Single 'Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')'

Iconic rock band LIVE has released a brand new single, "Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')" featuring STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Dean DeLeo on guitar.

"I'm so excited for our fans to hear LIVE's first new release in six years with 'Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')'," says LIVE founder Ed Kowalczyk. "It was such a blast to produce this totally 'in-house' with LIVE's Zak Loy (lead guitar) and Nick Jay (keyboards) producing, with otherworldly rhythm section grooves by LIVE's Johnny Radelat (drums) and Chris Heerlein (bass)… and last but not least, the mystical slide guitar-stylings of the incredible Dean DeLeo of STP! We can't wait to play it onstage this summer with Dean as we share the stage for a nationwide tour with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS! Lyrically, it's that last cocktail before closing time, that final lap of a race that's gone on too long…the song is also a kind of thank you letter to the late Junior Kimbrough and his hill-country brethren for all the inspiration they have given me over the years with their unique and strikingly original blues music. Enjoy and see you on the road!"

Dean DeLeo adds, "Love the track and loved playing on it. Thank you for letting me be a part of it."

The multi-platinum selling bands join forces to celebrate the 30th anniversary of two of the most beloved albums of the 1990s, LIVE's "Throwing Copper" and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' "Purple". Fans of the iconic bands can expect a night of hit songs from those albums and much more, with a full set of music by each group spanning generations.

"Throwing Copper", the third studio album from LIVE produced by Jerry Harrison of THE TALKING HEADS, set alternative radio on fire with consecutive hit singles, including "Selling The Drama", "I Alone", "All Over You" and the unforgettable radio mainstay "Lightning Crashes", which was No. 1 at Modern Rock Radio for 10 consecutive weeks. "Throwing Copper" reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went on to sell over 10 million copies.

LIVE has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums: "Throwing Copper" and "Secret Samadhi". Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes", "I Alone", "All Over You" and "Lakini's Juice", which live on today as classics on rock radio. "Throwing Copper" — which the band celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume along with a global tour across major festivals, amphitheaters and arenas — produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes", which was No. 1 at Modern Rock radio for ten consecutive weeks. "Throwing Copper" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold, with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." "Secret Samadhi" (1997) immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling "The Distance To Here" (1999) turned LIVE into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. LIVE has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut.