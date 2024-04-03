LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER: 'If It Weren't For' Success Of 'Cult Of Personality', 'I'd Be Working For UPS'

In a new interview with The Logan Show, LIVING COLOUR singer Corey Glover was asked if fans can expect the follow-up to 2017's "Shade" album at some point in 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe not 2024, but definitely 2025 we'll have something for you. And I say that and then it doesn't happen. We go in the studio next month to work on some new stuff and hopefully we'll get it out by 2025. I could be lying. I could be lying to you and it could be [later]. So, who knows?"

Glover also confirmed that there are plans to make a LIVING COLOUR documentary, to be helmed by W. Kamau Bell, a comedian, director and producer. "We'll see how that works itself out," Corey said. "We're in the beginning stages of that."

Glover was then asked about LIVING COLOUR's breakthrough single "Cult Of Personality", a pointed, politically charged tune which opens the band's debut album, 1998's "Vivid". The track includes audio snips of political speeches and references to John F. Kennedy, Gandhi, Stalin and Mussolini, and it became LIVING COLOUR's signature tune and the accompanying music video was an MTV hit. A searing indictment of politicians that readily addressed the concerns of an electorate during the mudslinging Bush-Dukakis presidential campaign, "Cult Of Personality" hit No. 13.

"I think if it weren't for that song, I'd be working for UPS," Corey said. " How about that? If it weren't for that song and the evergreen nature of that song, because it seems like every so often it pops up in very interesting places — with CM Punk or the video games or 'Guitar Hero' or even within the political discourse, where people use it and quote it on newscasts. It has a weird sort of continuing life that I am very happy and very grateful that it exists."

"Vivid" went on to become the first album by an all-black rock band to win a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance" and the video for "Glamour Boys" was the first to be closed captioned for the hearing impaired.

LIVING COLOUR disbanded in 1995 but reunited in 2000. (Original bassist Muzz Skillings left the group in 1992 and was replaced by Doug Wimbish.)

In June 2020, LIVING COLOUR released a video for its classic song "This Is The Life" featuring footage of the peaceful protests that swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".

"Shade" was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.

Glover's side projects in recent years have included some acting, touring as a member of jam band GALACTIC and, more recently, forming the jazz-rock supergroup ULTRAPHONIX with legendary DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch. Guitarist Vernon Reid, for his part, has released solo albums and been involved in side projects with Masque and YOHIMBE BROTHERS; collaborated with Mick Jagger, Bill Frisell, Jack Bruce and Ronald Shannon Jackson, among many others; produced albums for Salif Keita and James Blood Ulmer; and composed film scores.