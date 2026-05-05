LIVING WRECKAGE, Featuring Members Of ANTHRAX And  SHADOWS FALL, Releases New Single 'Righteous Side Of Sanity'

LIVING WRECKAGE — the modern metal band featuring guitarist Jon Donais (ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL) and bassist Matt Bachand (SHADOWS FALL, ACT OF DEFIANCE) — has released a new single, "Righteous Side Of Sanity". The lyric video for the track can be seen below.

"Righteous Side Of Sanity", the first single from LIVING WRECKAGE to feature vocalist Sage King, is a fury of a song bringing together classic riffs and modern turmoil, with lyrics that breathe life into the freedoms we seem to have forgotten. It surges forward with an unrelenting intensity, channeling the raw energy of old-school rock and metal while confronting the chaos and contradictions of the present day. The track balances aggression with purpose, its driving instrumentation underscoring a message that feels both urgent and reflective. Every riff and lyric works in tandem to evoke a sense of defiance, reminding listeners of the values and liberties that can too easily fade into the background.

Elevating the song's impact is its production, handled by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, whose reputation for crafting powerful, polished records adds another layer of depth to the release. Known for his work with heavyweights like ROB ZOMBIE, QUEENSRŸCHE, SHADOWS FALL and HATEBREED, Zeuss brings a commanding clarity and weight to the track, ensuring that its message hits as hard sonically as it does thematically. The result is a song that not only demands attention but lingers long after the final note, leaving listeners both energized and introspective.

In addition, the single will be featured on Sound System, from the creators of Guitar Hero, Rock Band, Rocksmith and more beginning October 16, 2026. Sound System is the ultimate music and rhythm gaming experience that honors the magic of the classics while unlocking modern creativity, community and infinite replay.

LIVING WRECKAGE is a fearless collision of hard rock hooks and metal muscle, a band that thrives on straddling the line between two worlds and refusing to pick sides. Founded by Donais, Bachand, guitarist Matt LeBreton (DOWNPOUR) and drummer Jon Morency (LET US PREY),the group built its foundation on a lifelong passion for the golden age of rock and metal. That love of the classics fuels their fire, but LIVING WRECKAGE has always been about bringing that energy into the present with a sound that feels both timeless and cutting edge.

The band's self-titled debut, produced by Shane Frisby and mixed by Pete Rutcho, landed in 2021 to critical praise and introduced fans to their high-voltage blend of hard rock swagger and metallic bite. Singles like "Endless War" found traction on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal, while tours with legends such as OVERKILL, BUCKCHERRY, PRONG and METAL CHURCH proved that LIVING WRECKAGE could command any stage they stepped on.

In 2023, the lineup expanded with the addition of vocalist Sage King, whose dynamic range and inventive harmonies opened a new chapter for the band. His presence elevated both the live attack and the studio approach, giving LIVING WRECKAGE a tidal wave of layered vocals and new dimensions of melody. With the lineup now complete, the chemistry is undeniable.

Currently working with acclaimed producer Zeuss, the band is taking its time to craft the follow-up album set for release in 2026. Unlike the rushed pace of the debut, the new sessions are deliberate and uncompromising, with every riff, harmony, and lyric scrutinized until it reaches its full potential. Experimenting with darker tunings, intricate vocal layering, and more adventurous songwriting, LIVING WRECKAGE is expanding its sound without abandoning its roots. The result is heavier, moodier, and more emotionally resonant, tackling themes of grief, addiction, and betrayal while still keeping the spirit of rock's cathartic release alive.

At its core, LIVING WRECKAGE is about connection. Their music speaks to metal die-hards and rock purists alike, bringing together generations of fans under one roof. Onstage they embody a work-hard-play-hard mentality, delivering explosive performances that remind audiences why this music matters. Offstage they remain a band of brothers, unified in their goals and driven by the thrill of creation.

LIVING WRECKAGE is the bridge, carrying the larger-than-life energy of arena rock into the visceral intensity of modern metal. The party is still raging, but the stakes feel higher, the songs cut deeper, and the sound is stronger than ever.

LIVING WRECKAGE 2026 is:

Sage King - Vocals

Jon Donais - Guitar

Matt LeBreton - Guitar

Matt Bachand - Bass

Jon Morency - Drums