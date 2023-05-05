Longtime TED NUGENT Bassist GREG SMITH Announces His Departure, Calls It 'A Difficult Decision'

Greg Smith, who has played bass for Ted Nugent for the past 16 years, has announced his departure from the legendary rocker's touring band.

Earlier today (Friday, May 5),Smith released the following statement via social media: "After 16 years, and many laughs and amazing times with one of the greatest guitarists to ever pick up the instrument, I am saddened to say I will be unable to be a part of Ted Nugents final tour Adios MOFO. It was a difficult decision but one that I really had no choice in. With Ted no longer touring I had to accept an offer from a tour that will continue for the next several years. I tried to get someone to cover for me for the 2nd half, so I'd be able to do Ted's tour, but I was unfortunately unable to.

"I would like to thank Ted for 16 years of some of the most serious, intense, aggressive, and fun music I've played in my career… I'll miss you guys this summer! Kick Ass! I'd also like to thank Doug Banker, Bob Quandt, Frank Trzaskowski, Toby Nugent & the crew past & present. Shemane Nugent, and the extended Nugent family for just being awesome people… Ted and band mates past & present during my 16 years, Derek St. Holmes, Wild Mick Brown, & Jason Hartless. Thanks for an Amazing Ride! See you all down the road!"

Nugent recently announced his final tour, dubbed "Adios Mofo '23". The trek starts July 12 and runs through August 20, according to Ted's web site.

In addition to being Nugent's bassist since 2007, Smith sang backup for Ted, and took lead vocals on some songs that had been sung by Derek St. Holmes in Nugent's original band.

Smith has also played bass and performed backing vocals for artists such as Billy Joel, Alice Cooper, RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DOKKEN, Vinnie Moore, Wendy O. Williams of THE PLASMATICS, and many more. Smith was also the principal bassist and backing vocals for the Tony Award-winning Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp musical "Movin' Out" for its entire three-year run on Broadway, in addition to one year on the road.

Back in 2009, Smith was involved in a project called OVER THE RAINBOW with Ritchie Blackmore's son Jürgen "J.R." Blackmore, ex-RAINBOW singer Joe Lynn Turner and other members had played in RAINBOW during the early part of the band's career. Smith was in RAINBOW from 1994 to 1997.