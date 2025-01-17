LORDI Shares 'Retropolis' Single From Upcoming 'Limited Deadition' Album

Finnish hard rock / metal monster squad LORDI increase the vehement desire for their forthcoming "Limited Deadition" album with a second single today. Titled "Retropolis", the band takes fans on a trip back to the 1980s, both musically and lyrically. Seductive guitar and synth leads conjure feelings of nostalgia, and successfully shorten the wait until the album's release on March 21, 2025 through via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

LORDI leader Mr. Lordi comments: "This title nearly became the name of the album as it would pretty much sum up the context of the album: Musically it's all built around this main riff which was written by our guitar player Kone. It's very 'happy' sounding and has an almost U.D.O.'s 'Faceless World' album style to it. I was thinking of how to best build a vocal line around it, without making it sound totally cliché. This would be the main riff, so the song kind of wrote itself. Lyric-wise, it's painting a picture of an '80s feeling that shows like 'Knight Rider', 'Battlestar Galactica' or 'Masters Of The Universe' brought on. It's a very visually inspired song, bringing back the cover art of IRON MAIDEN's 'Somewhere In Time' in my brain. It doesn't really tell a story, it just gives off an overall '80s post-apocalyptic vision in a way. That being said, I really miss those days. Everything was better back then... everything was better in neon lights!"

LORDI released the first single from "Limited Deadition", a song called "Syntax Terror", in December. At the time, Mr. Lordi stated about the track: "The writing of this song started out with its main keyboard riff. I played around with those mono sounds, trying to come up with something with a very '80s-action-movie-opening-score feel. 'Syntax Terror' actually almost became the album title, but then it was discovered that other people have had the same idea way before I did. On the verses I was thinking of JUDAS PRIEST, on the chorus of MANOWAR and — as icing on the cake — Udo Dirkschneider-type of screams to belch out the title. Don't ask what the lyrics are about. 'Syntax Terror' is a very '80s-heavy-metal-style song, painting abstract pictures with every line!"

Known for their theatrical style and unique blend of 1980s-inspired rock and heavy metal, LORDI's latest creation is a nostalgic celebration of retro '80s toys, infused with a fresh and powerful energy. Building on the success of their 2023 album "Screem Writers Guild", "Limited Deadition" ventures into heavier riffs and faster tempos, creating a soundscape that is both familiar and invigorating.

Recorded at IluSound Studio and Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, "Limited Deadition" was produced by Mr. Lordi, mixed by Ilkka Herkman and mastered by Pauli Saastamoinen. As always, Mr. Lordi took charge of the album's striking artwork and layout, channeling his passion for '80s memorabilia into every detail.

"It's some kind of sibling album to its predecessor," Mr. Lordi explained. "We're still walking the path of AOR-inspired music, but this time, with a more metal touch in terms of riffs and tempo. We've always written what felt right and natural, and this album is no exception."

The thematic heart of "Limited Deadition" lies in Mr. Lordi's lifelong obsession with collecting, inspired by the action figures and toys of his childhood.

"The album topic of '80s toys is actually just a loose theme, but it's been accompanying me since I was little," he said. "I've always been a collector of various stuff, and I'm even some kind of a hoarder. I can't even remember which my first own toy was, but my obsession basically started with 'Muppet Show' dolls, followed by 'Star Wars' and 'E.T.' figures, with the latter actually being my favorite movie of all time."

The album opens with "SCG XIX The Hexecutioners", setting the stage for an exciting blend of cinematic and melodic heavy rock. Tracks like "Legends Are Made Of Clichés" and "Skelephant In The Room" highlight LORDI's knack for creating larger-than-life anthems. Meanwhile, the poignant ballad "Collectable" reflects on the fleeting value of physical objects in a digital world, while the title track, "Limited Deadition", makes a bold statement celebrating collectors and their passion.

"Limited Deadition" track listing:

01. SCG XIX The Hexecutioners

02. Legends Are Made Of Clichés

03. Syntax Terror

04. Skelephant In The Room

05. SCGTV Saturday Night Main Event

06. Killharmonic Orchestra

07. Collectable

08. SCGTV Monstersquad Action Figures

09. Fangoria

10. Hellizabeth

11. SCGTV The Hexecutioners Seasion

12. Retropolis

13. Frighteousness

14. SCGTV Crazee Ralph Promo

15. Limited Deadition

16. You Might Be Deceased

To support the release, LORDI will embark on a global "Limited Deadition" tour, beginning in Finland and expanding internationally. Fans can expect a monstrous spectacle, complete with new tricks and surprises.

Photo credit: Marek Sabogal