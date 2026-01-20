LORNA SHORE Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour With PALEFACE SWISS And SIGNS OF THE SWARM

After dominating 2025 with their explosive new album "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" (named one of the best of the year by Kerrang!, Metal Hammer and Loudwire),LORNA SHORE is ready to do it all over again in 2026 with a massive global tour that kicks off January 23 in Germany and heads into the spring with newly announced dates just added for North America.

LORNA SHORE will be joined by PALEFACE SWISS and SIGNS OF THE SWARM for the North American run, which begins April 17 in Buffalo, New York and runs through May 22 in Montclair, New Jersey, alongside festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

Tickets for the North American dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, January 20 at 9 a.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 23 at 9 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. For more info and tickets, you can also visit lornashoreband.com.

Alongside today's tour announcement, LORNA SHORE also releases the latest taste of their critically acclaimed new album with the single and video for "In Darkness". See the clip, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye, below.

Says LORNA SHORE frontman Will Ramos of the song: "'In Darkness' is about growing up feeling distant from everyone, a song about anxiety and being an outcast (as many of us metal fans grow from). It's a song about embracing that outlandish and ostracized feeling. Knowing that we have grown in the shadows, the darkness of the world, but accepting that through that darkness we have become."

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me", out now via Century Media Records, is LORNA SHORE's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's "Pain Remains" and continues the band's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, also including lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, have hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, LORNA SHORE have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" is now available in multiple formats including digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl variants.

LORNA SHORE North American dates with PALEFACE SWISS and SIGNS OF THE SWARM:

April 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 19 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 20 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

April 22 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

April 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

April 25 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

April 29 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

May 1 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 2 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

May 3 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

May 4 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

May 6 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

May 7 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant

May 8 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 11 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

May 14 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

May 15 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple*

May 16 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

May 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 20 - Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey's Event Center

May 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

* Festival dates

Press photo by Mike Elliott