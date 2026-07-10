LORNA SHORE Shares Music Video For 'War Machine'

LORNA SHORE is giving fans a look inside the band's 2026 global tour with the release of the new single and video for "War Machine", filmed across the band's recent European headlining jaunt with WHITECHAPEL, SHADOW OF INTENT and HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH. The clip, which can be seen below, was directed by Nicholas Chance, with additional camera work from Daniel Hill and drone footage from Tom and Milford of Bad Wolf Horizon.

Alongside the track release is a new merch drop with fresh designs available exclusively at LornaShoreBand.com.

Starting July 14, LORNA SHORE will be hitting the road again as direct support on the "Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour". This fall, the band will also embark on a headline tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"War Machine" is taken from LORNA SHORE's explosive album "I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" (named one of the best of 2025 by Kerrang!, Metal Hammer and Loudwire). Out now via Century Media Records, it's LORNA SHORE's fifth album and the first in three years since 2022's "Pain Remains" and continues the band's reputation as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

The quintet, consisting of singer Will Ramos, lead guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, rhythm guitarist Andrew O'Connor and bassist Michael Yager, has hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, LORNA SHORE have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

"I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me" is now available in multiple formats including digital, CD and limited-edition vinyl variants.

LORNA SHORE recruited Ramos (MONUMENT OF A MEMORY, ex-A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE) in 2021 following the departure of the band's previous vocalist, CJ McCreery.

LORNA SHORE drummer Austin Archey told Cleveland Scene that he and his bandmates were aware of Ramos's skills because A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE had played some shows with LORNA SHORE.

"We just knew he was this dude who looks super young," Archey said of Ramos. "But when we lost our old vocalist, I reached out to him. I didn't know if he'd be interested. He was all in. Seven years into a career, it's hard to find someone with that dedication. He was very prepared. I think he prepared his whole life for this. His first long tour with us was a two-week stretch. He hadn't done anything like that. It was remarkable to see him step up from the ashes and become bigger than all of us."

Photo by Chance Visuals (courtesy of Selena Fragassi)