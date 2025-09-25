'Lullaby Renditions Of Linkin Park' To Arrive This Friday; Animated Video For 'In The End' Available

Get ready to be "One Step Closer" to dreamland! On September 26, Rockabye Baby! returns with its next release: "Lullaby Renditions Of Linkin Park".

The world's leading lullaby brand is taking 13 of LINKIN PARK's biggest songs and turning them into soothing, gentle tracks that will have the whole family feeling a little less "Numb" after a long day.

With twinkling bells, glockenspiels, and xylophones replacing face-melting guitars and scratching turntables, these gentle renditions are the perfect way to introduce your little one to rock's hardest hitters in a way that's soft enough for bedtime.

For a hint of what Rockabye Baby! has done, watch the super-cute animated video for "In The End" below.

"Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions Of Linkin Park" track listing:

01. One Step Closer

02. Numb

03. Bleed It Out

04. Somewhere I Belong

05. Crawling

06. Burn It Down

07. New Divide

08. In The End

09. What I've Done

10. My December

11. Leave Out All The Rest

12. Heavy

13. One More Light

Rockabye Baby! was created by David Lee Roth's sister Lisa Roth in conjunction with CMH Records. The label turns popular rock songs into lullabyes songs from artists like PEARL JAM, BLACK SABBATH, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA and JOURNEY, just to name a few.

"It's more for the parent than the child but it calms the child at the same time," Lisa Roth told Forbes magazine.

She added, "When I knew I'd really hit something right was when I saw an interview of Kirk Hammett of METALLICA talking about playing it for his child, and he said that it works."

Five years ago, Lisa told Variety about growing up with her famous brother: "When we were very young — and I'm several years younger than my brother — I just thought David was the greatest thing since sliced bread. I followed him everywhere. His entire life, he was cut from a different cloth. He was fun, funny smart, hyper and wonderful to have as a big brother. We grew up in a house with parents who loved music and art. Our father was a surgeon, but also an actor who owned an Equity waver theater. My mother was an artist who sculpted and painted. She introduced us to galleries — everything was about how things looked. She was an aesthete. As kids, we had a clear dose of science and a clear dose of the arts."

Asked if she has ever heard directly from artists whose songs Rockabye Baby! has covered, Lisa said: "Steven Tyler wrote liner notes to AEROSMITH's lullabies. Joe Elliott contributed liner notes to DEF LEPPARD's lullabies. Elton John has been nice to us, mentioning us in the press many times. Kirk Hammett from METALLICA likes us. I've yet to hear anything angry or nasty. That's not my goal whatsoever — quite to the contrary."

She added: "I have a brother who is pretty well known in the music industry, I know what it was like for him and his group coming up, to make it happen. It was about hitting the pavement and playing every bar within a 500-mile radius, seven nights a week, rain or shine. I would never in a million years do anything that disrespected what I know it takes to become successful. I'm hyper-aware of every word we say and every image we create in regard to respecting every artist we pursue."

Rockabye Baby! is the world's leading lullaby brand. With over 130 releases to its name and over four billion streams since its humble beginnings, the label continues to bring joy and rest to parents, babies and people who love music the world over.

Rockabye Baby!'s independent, Los Angeles-based team of music lovers, parents and creative individuals lovingly crafts instrumental lullaby renditions of your favorite artists.