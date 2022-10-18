LZZY HALE Isn't Worried About Alienating HALESTORM Fans With Her Opinions

At last month's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale was asked by Heavy Consequence if she is ever concerned about alienating a portion of the band's fans when she takes a stand that doesn't match their current political views. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I feel like my mission statement always is 'search for those fundamental truths' and those unwritten 'oh, duh,' like, 'Hey, let's be kind to each other.'

"A long time ago, I [was], like, 'Look, if I ever get to the point where people are listening — for better or worse, 'cause I'm not a therapist; I'm not a doctor; I'm not a politician — I'm gonna put out that positive energy and stand up for the things that I believe in.'

"I don't really worry about alienating people because I feel like if you can't love somebody as you do yourself, if you can't just be happy for somebody that's chasing after their own happiness and if you are that type of person that would hate somebody just because of their political views or who they like to kiss or because of their gender, then I don't care whether you like our music or you like me," she continued.

"The wonderful thing that comes with speaking up, and it's up to the individual — this is just me personally — I feel like I'm in a position that I can give somebody some hope, and if they can see themselves reflected in what I say or what I do, that's just such a wonderful thing. I get so many letters and individuals coming up to me at shows and just crying on my shoulder about how they found something. Or maybe by me putting that out there makes them a little braver to be their truest self. So, yeah, [I've] gotta put it out there," Lzzy added.

Back in October 2020, Lzzy urged her fans to vote for Joe Biden in that year's U.S. presidential election, saying it's time to "vote against idiocracy." She was apparently referring to director and co-writer Mike Judge's 2006 science-fiction satire "Idiocracy", which depicts two time travelers who arrive in a future U.S. where everyone has become stupid and anti-intellectual, corporations own the government, and the president is a foul-mouthed populist.

About a month before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Lzzy said that she was "into equality" and insisted that she couldn't "out of good conscience" vote for anybody who built his or her empire on "division and hate and inequality."

Although she initially said that she was a Bernie Sanders supporter, Lzzy later expressed concern that he would "die the first year in office" if he got into the White House. Hale went on to say that she would "definitely not" vote for Donald Trump, explaining that she had "just never been a fan."

HALESTORM is continuing to tour in support of its fifth studio album album, "Back From The Dead", which was released in May via Atlantic. The follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (FOO FIGHTERS, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS) with co-production by Scott Stevens (SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY, NEW YEARS DAY).

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed the band in 1998 while in middle school. Guitarist Joe Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".