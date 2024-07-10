LZZY HALE On JON BON JOVI's Praise: 'How Sweet Of Him To Say All These Things'

Lzzy Hale says it was "sweet" of Jon Bon Jovi to say that she should join SKID ROW as the band's new singer.

The 40-year-old Hale, who has fronted her band HALESTORM for more than two and a half decades, handled the vocal duties for SKID ROW for four shows only after the group's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure — "Swedish Idol" contestant Erik Grönwall — quit the band to focus on his health. She later took to social media to thank SKID ROW for the opportunity and express her hope to rejoin them at some point, but ruled out a full-time position in SKID ROW for the time being.

In a June 2024 interview with Rock Sound where he answered interview questions from some of the magazine's cover stars, including Hale, Jon praised Lzzy, saying: "She should please join SKID ROW. Please, Lzzy Hale, join SKID ROW. Put the two bands [HALESTORM and SKID ROW] together, if you need to. But this is the best thing that happened to Snake [SKID ROW guitarist Dave Sabo] since he met me. [Laughs]"

Recounting how Jon ended up mentioning her name, Lzzy told Heavy Consequence in a new interview (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I got asked to send in a question, a random question, to Jon Bon Jovi, 'cause they were trying to gather questions from musicians to ask him for this interview. And so then the interview comes out, and so I'm getting all these like Google alerts for this interview. I'm, like, 'Oh, cool. I'll listen to what he said to answer my question,' 'cause it's not just me asking questions. And then they mentioned me to him and he's, like, 'Oh, please join SKID ROW. You are the best thing to happen to Snake since he met me.' And all of this stuff about what I can do. And my internal teenager's, like, 'Jon Bon Jovi knows who I am. Oh my God.' And then I'm, like, 'Oh my God. How sweet of him to say all these things.' And then from that, then I'm hearing from my dad, who's, like, 'I remember you blasting…' We [HALESTORM] used to cover [BON JOVI's] 'Living On A Prayer' back in PA [Pennsylvania] bars and stuff, and, and he's, like, you used to listen to [SKID ROW's] 'Slave To The Grind'. What are you thinking right now?' I'm, like, 'I don't know what to think. This is crazy.'"

She continued: "It's like this full-circle… In 1996, if you had told me that this was going to be this beautiful bookend to this story of my journey in rock, I would have said, 'You're a liar. That will never happen to me.' And so the fact that it has, it's so much more than just, like, 'Oh, look, I got mentioned by some rock stars.' It became this beautiful thing that now I can carry forever. That's great. I get to put that on my tombstone. [Laughs]"

A short time after Jon's interview with Rock Sound was first posted online, Lzzy shared the clip on her social media and she wrote in an accompanying message: "What a compliment, what an honor, and what a tremendous piece of advice! Thank you for your kind words and candor @jonbonjovi watch the full interview at @rocksound".

Back in December 2022, Sabo looked back on his childhood friendship with Jon Bon Jovi and how it inspired him and his bandmates to become better songwriters. He told Colombia's W Radio: "First of all, [Jon and I] have been best friends since we were children. He grew up three streets away from where I grew up, so we've known each other for an awfully long time — well over 40 years now. His work ethic and his commitment to music and his perseverance showed me and showed us that it was possible to be able to have success in the music business. He was very, very helpful at the very beginning with our band and he's always been a great mentor to me. And he's always been one hundred percent honest with me regarding all aspects of our relationship. We would always play him our music that we were writing and he would always give us his honest opinion. And he was the one who, at the very beginning, was really pushing us to be better songwriters, to be better musicians, to be a better band. And he was the guy that really instilled in us that being just good isn't good enough. You've gotta aspire to be great. And that was him teaching us that."

Despite the fact that the 1989 debut album from the Sebastian Bach-fronted SKID ROW went five times platinum and produced several hit singles — including "18 And Life", "I Remember You" and "Youth Gone Wild" — there was initially a lot of bitterness surrounding its success, largely due to the fact that in return for the helping hands of Jon Bon Jovi, SKID ROW reportedly had to enter a publishing deal with Jon's then-newly established Underground Music Company in which they waived their rights to publishing royalties. All money was paid to Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora. After a public dispute, Sambora gave his share of the money back to SKID ROW.

Around a decade ago, Bach reflected on the business arrangement he and his then-bandmates made with Bon Jovi, telling ArtScenics TV: "Bon Jovi took us on our first tour and we signed some papers with him that he got a cut of, if we made it big, that he would get compensated for helping us out. Nobody expected us to get as big as we got. Nobody thought that we would become a big band. That happens all the time in the music industry. Jon was, like, 'We'll take you on tour, but if you guys make it big,' then he gets a cut of it. So I was bitter about that for awhile, but then I realized that we probably wouldn't have made it as big, or maybe at all, if he didn't take us."

Back in 2015, Bach told Rodney Holder of Australia's Music Business Facts that he no longer harbored any resentment toward Bon Jovi over the publishing royalties generated by the "Skid Row" album.

"We signed a publishing deal with Bon Jovi's company, which gave him an extremely large cut of the first album," he recalled. "And when that happened, none of us realized it, really, and we were very bitter when we found that out. But our next record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, so quit your fucking whining. [Laughs] It's, like, I look back… He took us on tour… Nobody thought we'd make it. There was a million bands. We could have been BANG TANGO or TIGERTAILZ or… We could have been… There's a billion bands. We could have been BABYLON A.D. … Anyway, so, the fact that we were one of the bands that did make it was like a needle in the haystack. So for Bon Jovi to put us on the road in front of his crowd every night, that's how we made it. So he deserved to get paid for that. He could have taken any other band. So we re-did all those deals after the first album — for 'Slave To The Grind' and 'Subhuman Race' and the best-of album. We re-did all those."