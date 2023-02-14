MACHINE HEAD, RAVEN, WARBRINGER, Others Added To MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2023

MACHINE HEAD, RAVEN, WARBRINGER, Others Added To MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2023February 14, 2023
MACHINE HEAD, WARBRINGER and RAVEN are among the artists who have been added to the rebooted Milwaukee Metal Fest, set to take place on Memorial Day Weekend — May 26-28 — at The Rave/Eagles club.
The iconic multi-day event has been defunct since the mid-2000s, but is returning this year after HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta purchased the rights to the festival in 2022.
"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"
Says Borror: "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"
Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup:
LAMB OF GOD
ANTHRAX
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
MACHINE HEAD
NAPALM DEATH
DARK ANGEL
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER
OBITUARY
DYING FETUS
SHADOWS FALL
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
FEAR FACTORY
AFTER THE BURIAL
THE HALO EFFECT
IMMOLATION
CROWBAR
TERROR
MIDNIGHT
VIO-LENCE
GOATWHORE
RAVEN
JUNGLE ROT
MISERY INDEX
BROKEN HOPE
MACABRE
WARBRINGER
DEEDS OF FLESH
GATECREEPER
SANGUISUGABOGG
FROZEN SOUL
DEFEATED SANITY
DYING WISH
BODYSNATCHER
ALLEGAEON
RIPPER
ANGELUS APITRIDA
KHEMMIS
UNDEATH
VENDED
BLOOD INCANTATION
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
MALIGNANCY
IMPALER
MORTA SKULD
FUMING MOUTH
DEAD TO FALL
INGROWN
HATH
PISSING RAZORS
REPENTANCE
CASKET ROBBERY
HIGH COMMAND
ROSE FUNERAL
MOLDER
GATES TO HELL
MISFIRE
DISINTER
PHOBOPHILIC
THROWN INTO EXHILE
TOXIC RUIN
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY
VERMILLION
ENGINEERED SOCIETY PROJECT
AGE OF THE FALLEN
SQUIDHAMMER
DEMONSCAR
MRSA
AFTERMATH
MANTRA OF MORTA
