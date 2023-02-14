MACHINE HEAD, RAVEN, WARBRINGER, Others Added To MILWAUKEE METAL FEST 2023

MACHINE HEAD, WARBRINGER and RAVEN are among the artists who have been added to the rebooted Milwaukee Metal Fest, set to take place on Memorial Day Weekend — May 26-28 — at The Rave/Eagles club.

The iconic multi-day event has been defunct since the mid-2000s, but is returning this year after HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta purchased the rights to the festival in 2022.

"The infamous Milwaukee Metal Fest created so many memories, hosted legendary bands, and gave up and comers something to aspire to. Memorial Day Weekend 2023 (May 26, 27, and 28) — it returns with a stacked line up and a new lease on life," says Jasta. "I cannot wait to see all the bands and hang with everyone in Milwaukee. I'm so grateful for [booking agent] Tim Borror and the Sound Talent Crew; and Leslie, Joe, and everyone at The Rave/Eagles for helping us put this event together. Milwaukee Metal Fest is back! See you in Wisconsin this May!"

Says Borror: "Milwaukee Metal Fest was such a huge part of the metal culture back in the day, and it really helped a lot of bands. It was always at The Rave and the combo is iconic. Working with Jamey, the great people at The Rave, and all the bands to bring it back in 2023 is fucking incredible. This is going to be a great event, don't miss it!"

Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 lineup:

LAMB OF GOD

ANTHRAX

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

MACHINE HEAD

NAPALM DEATH

DARK ANGEL

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

OBITUARY

DYING FETUS

SHADOWS FALL

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

FEAR FACTORY

AFTER THE BURIAL

THE HALO EFFECT

IMMOLATION

CROWBAR

TERROR

MIDNIGHT

VIO-LENCE

GOATWHORE

RAVEN

JUNGLE ROT

MISERY INDEX

BROKEN HOPE

MACABRE

WARBRINGER

DEEDS OF FLESH

GATECREEPER

SANGUISUGABOGG

FROZEN SOUL

DEFEATED SANITY

DYING WISH

BODYSNATCHER

ALLEGAEON

RIPPER

ANGELUS APITRIDA

KHEMMIS

UNDEATH

VENDED

BLOOD INCANTATION

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

MALIGNANCY

IMPALER

MORTA SKULD

FUMING MOUTH

DEAD TO FALL

INGROWN

HATH

PISSING RAZORS

REPENTANCE

CASKET ROBBERY

HIGH COMMAND

ROSE FUNERAL

MOLDER

GATES TO HELL

MISFIRE

DISINTER

PHOBOPHILIC

THROWN INTO EXHILE

TOXIC RUIN

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY

VERMILLION

ENGINEERED SOCIETY PROJECT

AGE OF THE FALLEN

SQUIDHAMMER

DEMONSCAR

MRSA

AFTERMATH

MANTRA OF MORTA