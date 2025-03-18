MALEVOLENCE Announces New Album 'Where Only The Truth Is Spoken'

British metallic hardcore band MALEVOLENCE will release a new album, "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken", on June 20 via MLVLTD in partnership with Nuclear Blast Records.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "If It's All The Same To You", can be seen below. Featuring acting legend Alan Ford, who most famously appeared as Brick Top in Guy Ritchie's classic British gangster film "Snatch", the clip is MALEVOLENCE's biggest visual production to date. It sees the five-piece take on an elaborate art heist, before engaging in a white-knuckle car chase with the police. There may even be some easter eggs to be found throughout that hint at what MALEVOLENCE has in store for the future.

MALEVOLENCE comments: "'Where Only The Truth Is Spoken' is a level up in every sense — musically, lyrically, and visually.

"This was our first time recording outside the U.K., and doing it in L.A. with Josh Wilbur was fun and refreshing. He's worked with some of the biggest names in metal, and his approach pushed us to challenge new heights. The production, the songwriting, the videos — everything about this record is bigger, heavier, and more refined.

"Everything in MALEVOLENCE is, and always has been, a team effort and I feel like everyone really delivered on this record.

"To everyone who supports what we do, thank you. It goes without saying that we wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for your overwhelming support. I'm excited to see where the journey goes next!

"Where Only The Truth Is Spoken" track listing:

01. Blood To The Leech

02. Trenches

03. If It's All The Same To You

04. Counterfeit

05. Salt The Wound

06. So Help Me God

07. Imperfect Picture

08. Heavens Shake

09. In Spite (feat. Randy Blythe)

10. Demonstration Of Pain

11. With Dirt From My Grave

MALEVOLENCE are currently touring the U.S. supporting COUNTERPARTS, before they head to Australia for a run of dates supporting ALPHA WOLF.

MALEVOLENCE have never waited for permission. From the underground to festival main stages, they've built their reputation on sheer force of will, crushing live shows, and an unshakable foundation of heavy riffs and harder work. Now, with their fourth studio album "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken", Sheffield's finest step into a new league.

Recorded in California at Dave Grohl's legendary Studio 606, the album was tracked through the iconic Neve 8078 console, the same desk that captured game-changing records like NIRVANA's "Nevermind", FLEETWOOD MAC's "Rumours" and Tom Petty's "Wildflowers". For a band that's always pushed forward without compromise, it was the perfect setting to carve out a record that represents everything MALEVOLENCE stands for. The album marks a new level of songwriting precision without sacrificing the band's trademark weight. Working alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM),the result is MALEVOLENCE at their most punishing, urgent, and anthemic.

Lyrically, "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken" reflects the principles that MALEVOLENCE have lived by since day one — honesty, loyalty, and integrity. These are not just themes woven into the album but values the band holds in their personal and professional lives. This record doesn't deal in facades or empty gestures; it's an unfiltered expression of the struggles, victories, and unshakable brotherhood that have carried them this far.

MALEVOLENCE is:

Alex Taylor - Vocals

Konan Hall - Guitar / Vocals

Josh Baines - Guitar

Wilkie Robinson - Bass

Charlie Thorpe - Drums

Photo credit: Ramsey Ramone