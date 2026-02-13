MALEVOLENCE Surprise Releases New Single 'Silhouette'

Ever since their formation, Sheffield, U.K. metallers MALEVOLENCE have been carving out their own path. Their unparalleled authenticity, fierce loyalty and their penchant for relentless, bedlam-inducing metal has seen them evolve from local heroes into one of the U.K.'s most vital heavy acts. Today, without warning, the quintet have surprised fans with the release of captivating new single "Silhouette". This marks the beginning of a brand new chapter for the band, who will now be releasing their music completely independently via their own MLVLTD Music imprint.

MALEVOLENCE aren't strangers to showing their softer side, but it's never quite been presented like this. Arriving just in time for Valentine's Day, "Silhouette" is a thoughtful and sensitive ballad; a brooding, soul-stirring opus that truly stands apart from the band's catalogue. Delicate guitars and bluesy licks erupt into a towering somber chorus, with guitarist and vocalist Konan Hall's stunning vocals taking center stage as he puts on a career best performance.

Speaking on the new single, the band comments: "Surprise! This one is for the lovers. Go listen to our brand new single on all streaming services this Valentine's weekend, released independently on our very own label MLVLTD Music.

"We have, of course, been known to flirt with the ballads in the past but this one feels like a real step outside our comfort zone of the aggressive mosh parts and breakdowns that people have come to expect. It's nice to get vulnerable for once, flex our songwriting muscles and show the world that we have much more to offer as musicians than what might meet the eye."

The single arrives after an incredibly successful year that saw MALEVOLENCE release its critically acclaimed album "Where Only The Truth Is Spoken", which reached No. 1 in the U.K. rock and metal chart and No. 33 in the U.K. official album chart — a staggering achievement for an independent metal band. The band also played a dominating secret set at Download festival 2025 that became one of the most talked about moments of the weekend, followed by an intense touring schedule that took them all over the globe. They closed out the year with their biggest-ever headline shows in the U.K. at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and London's iconic O2 Academy Brixton.

"Silhouette" is just the beginning of the band's plans for the year. MALEVOLENCE will be performing at Slam Dunk festival 2026, appearing alongside KNOCKED LOOSE, BURY TOMORROW, PRESIDENT, GUILT TRIP and more. This year's instalment of the festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary on May 23 and May 24, will be the first ever to feature two heavy stages as the number of metal bands on the bill reaches an all-time high.

"Where Only The Truth Is Spoken" was recorded in California at Dave Grohl's legendary Studio 606 and was tracked through the iconic Neve 8078 console, the same desk that captured game-changing records like NIRVANA's "Nevermind", FLEETWOOD MAC's "Rumours" and Tom Petty's "Wildflowers". MALEVOLENCE worked alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Josh Wilbur (LAMB OF GOD, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM).

MALEVOLENCE is:

Alex Taylor - Vocals

Konan Hall - Guitar / Vocals

Josh Baines - Guitar

Wilkie Robinson - Bass

Charlie Thorpe - Drums

Photo credit: Ramsey Ramone