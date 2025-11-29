MALEVOLENT CREATION Announces Return Of Vocalist/Guitarist DERON MILER

Florida death metal veterans MALEVOLENT CREATION have returned to a five-piece lineup, featuring Deron Miler on vocals/guitar, Jesse Jolly on bass/vocals, Chris Cannella on guitar, Ronnie Parmer on drums and Phil Fasciana on guitar.

Earlier today (Saturday, November 29),MALEVOLENT CREATION released the following statement via social media: "It is official!! MALEVOLENT CREATION has returned to a 5 piece with Deron Miler returning on vocals/guitar, Jesse Jolly bass/vocals, Chris Cannella guitars, Ronnie Parmer drums and Phil Fasciana guitars. We feel this will be the best way to retain the classic MC sound and now with 3 guitars we can do things we have wanted to do but never could. 3 part guitar harmonies and playing songs that have not been played in many years.

"We're going to start working on our 14th studio album in January and there will be no live shows in 2026 (never say never) but finishing our new album is top priority.

"Let's welcome Deron Miller back into the band and this line up should be very intense on our new album 'Return Fire'."

Last month, Fasciana publicly apologized to his bandmates, family and touring crew after mixing alcohol with prescription medication, which left him unfit to continue MALEVOLENT CREATION's recent North American tour.

This past summer, Fasciana was hospitalized while touring in France after developing a life-threatening bacterial pneumonia that left him in a coma.

Fasciana is the sole remaining original member of MALEVOLENT CREATION, which formed in in Buffalo, New York in 1986 and later relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MALEVOLENT CREATION's latest album, "The 13th Beast", was released in January 2019 via Century Media. It was the band's sole disc to feature drummer Phil Cancilla and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger.

Former MALEVOLENT CREATION frontman Bret Hoffmann died in July 2018 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 51 years old.

Bret performed on the first three MALEVOLENT CREATION releases until he left the band after 1993's "Stillborn" album. Five years later, he returned and performed on "The Fine Art Of Murder" and "Envenomed" before leaving again and being replaced by Kyle Symons. He rejoined MALEVOLENT again in 2006 and appeared on three more of the group's albums, 2007's "Doomsday X", 2010's "Invidious Dominion" and 2015's "Dead Man's Path". He exited the group once again in 2016 and was replaced by Wollenschlaeger.