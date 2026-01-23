MAMMOTH Releases Music Video For 'One Of A Kind' From 'The End' Album

MAMMOTH (formerly MAMMOTH WVH),the band led by Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Wolfgang Van Halen, has released the official music video for the song "One Of A Kind". The track is taken from MAMMOTH's third album, "The End", which came out last October. The 10-track effort clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II". From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time", Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song", "Happy" and "Selfish" fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans had already come to love from MAMMOTH.

MAMMOTH's first headlining tour of 2026 will kick off on March 5 in Buffalo, New York and run through April 4 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Stops include Toronto, Ontario (March 8),Wallingford, Connecticut (March 15),Knoxville, Tennessee (March 24) and Cincinnati, Ohio (April 1),among others. Rockers 10 YEARS and JAMES AND THE COLD GUN will join as support. Ticketing and VIP package information is available at www.mammoth.band.

In a recent interview with Cutter's Rockcast, Wolfgang was asked about his decision to play all the instruments and sing all the vocals on MAMMOTH's recordings. He said: "It was initially just a challenge. 'Cause I had these ideas I was writing on my own, and I wanted to see if I was capable of being able to cohesively play every instrument and have it sound like a band. And so the two years I took to record the first record and kind of discover the process, I found that I really enjoyed it. And it's just a lot of fun. And that's kind of just what MAMMOTH has been. It's been my escape and my, my own sort of creative thing. I've got [producer Michael] 'Elvis' Baskette… and he's my partner, my creative partner in it all. And between us two and then Jef [Moll], our engineer, and Josh [Saldate], Elvis's assistant, it's, like, you just get the four of us in there and about maybe two and a half, three months later, you'll have a MAMMOTH record. It's a fun thing to attack the songwriting from every angle and to kind of put the guitarist hat on, put the singer hat on, put the drummer hat on. It's a fun challenge. And I've done it three times now, and I really enjoy it. I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it and how well it worked, which is why I think I'm still doing it."

Regarding how he takes care of his singing voice while on tour, Wolfgang said: "It's tough. It really is. It's very delicate, 'cause you can't restring your voice and go on stage. So you have to make sure that you're hydrated and healthy. And I'm the healthiest I've been over the last few years on this tour. So I think it's been a bit easier overall. I've noticed a big, big change in how much easier it is. It's still a big effort. Like when we're doing those three-in-a-rows, you just gotta be careful. Sometimes, when I think something's funny, I laugh really loud and that ends up messing my voice up. So you just gotta be careful. But, yeah, it would be fun to not wear all the hats and to just be a drummer for a tour or something. I would to just focus on that. Yeah. I'm sure there's a band out there that'd be like, But I'm having such a good time being all in on MAMMOTH, that it's been a really, really great time."

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.