MAN ON MAN Feat. FAITH NO MORE Keyboardist RODDY BOTTUM: 'Provincetown' Album Due In June

MAN ON MAN, the project featuring FAITH NO MORE keyboardist Roddy Bottum and his partner Joey Holman, will release its sophomore album, "Provincetown", on June 16 via Polyvinyl Record Co. The official music video for the LP's first track, "Showgirls", can be seen below.

Initially formed during the pandemic, as was Roddy and Joey's romantic relationship, MAN ON MAN and their 2021 self-titled debut album began as a project to pass the time and a way to share their blossoming emotional feelings for one another. Upon release, the album caught the immediate attention of Rolling Stone, Conde Nast's them, KEXP, Consequence, Kerrang! ("woozy shoegaze cuddles and wistful, low-key ballads"),DIY ("an escapist blend of lo-fi indie punk, harnessing the beauty of their companionship in the sun-kissed soundscapes") and more.

And while their debut album showcased the crackling spark of a dynamite creative partnership in bloom, the forthcoming "Provincetown" is a dynamic, electrifying evolution, that is, most of all, an important reflection on queerness at a time when wise, clever and unapologetic LGBTQ+ voices are the most needed to scream from the rooftops.

MAN ON MAN teases listeners with the first taste of the album's unabashedly proud soul, pulsing synth backbone, and ferocious guitar work via pre-release track "Showgirls". Though named for a Provincetown-based variety show, and boasting one of the album's most blush-inducing one-liners, "Showgirls" actually taps into a call-to-action, asking the listener to give in to the beautiful spontaneous moments that stick with us for our whole lives and learn what makes us tick as passionate human beings with blood in our veins. Watch the equally poignant music video — a bold punk pop performance that evokes a classic Queercore spirit. Bodies of men intertwined, joyfully thrashing to the point of catharsis while Holman spits into the air, all giving way to an affectionate mass make-out mosh pit.

"As we lean into what MAN ON MAN is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community," said Bottum about the next era of MAN ON MAN, and adding in regards to the first track drop, 'Showgirls' is all that."

A kaleidoscopic, fuzzy rock record with irresistible pop flourishes and deliciously provocative lyrics, "Provincetown" is a bold, fearless statement piece for today's queer community. Be it through their reflections of love, lust, community or simply feeling grateful for being alive, "Provincetown" will go down in music history as a modern classic of queer rock, a snapshot for what it meant to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community during this tumultuous time.

The album was largely written in the town that gives it its namesake and that is the site of Roddy and Joey's first home together. It explores their deepening relationship while also providing a broader look at the nuances of adult queerness in 2023, be it with irreverence via the bewildered observations of Grindr culture on "Piggy", with celebratory spirit on the unwavering love anthem "I Feel Good", or with applause for the efforts of today's youth who are leading the charge for societal change on "Kids". The album closes with a mind-melting appearance by J Mascis (of DINOSAUR JR.) that is captivating, thrilling, and undeniably unique, much like the album as a whole.

"Provincetown" track listing:

01. Take It From Me

02. Showgirls

03. I Feel Good

04. Haute Couture

05. Piggy

06. Kids

07. Feelings

08. Gloryhole

09. Who Could Know

10. Hush (feat. J Mascis)

MAN ON MAN 2023 summer tour dates:

Jul. 01 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Jul. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb's

Jul. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed # [SOLD OUT]

Jul. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater #

Jul. 18 - Millvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre # [SOLD OUT]

Jul. 20 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Loft Bar

Jul. 21 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records - The Blue Room

Jul. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

Jul. 24 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

Jul. 25 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

Jul. 26 - Tampa, FL @ New World Brewing

Jul. 28 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Jul. 29 - Washington, DC @ DC9

* w/ IMPERIAL TEEN, NASTIE BAND (Roddy's 60th-birthday show)

# w/ LE TIGRE

Photo: A.F. Cortés