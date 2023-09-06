MÅNESKIN Releases Music Video For New Single 'Honey (Are U Coming?)'

Italian rockers MÅNESKIN have shared the electrifying music video for their new single "Honey (Are U Coming?)". Produced by Exit Music Management and directed by Tommaso Ottomano, the clip was shot in the band's home of Rome, Italy, and combines lights, lasers and drones for a high-impact video that perfectly captures the raucous live energy of MÅNESKIN.

The phenomenal new single, with its tight musical vibrancy, mighty guitar riff and roaringly persuasive chorus, was released last week and is MÅNESKIN's first new musical offering since their chart-topping latest album "Rush!" was released earlier this year. The video was shot in Rome's Gazometro where the single was performed live last week during an exclusive worldwide livestream upon single release.

Fans can also hear the single live as MÅNESKIN kicked off their "Rush!" world tour this past weekend, and will be performing it live at the MTV VMAs on September 12 — where they are also nominated in the "Best Rock" category for their single "The Loneliest".

Bassist Victoria DeAngelis explained: "We wrote the song right after the last tour. We still had a lot of energy from the touring and the travelling. We wrote it in between London and L.A. We're really happy with the result and we think it's something quite new for us."

Frontman Damiano David adds: "It's the story of someone who has no gender or anything; you decide whoever it is. Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there's some sadness that they feel out of place and it's an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they're actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure."

After the phenomenal success of their latest album "Rush!", MÅNESKIN completed the "Loud Kids" world tour, alongside five special stadium shows in their home of Italy, a wildly successful debut at the iconic Glastonbury festival, and Primavera festival.

In the U.S., where last year the band embarked on their first headline North American tour that sold out 100,00 tickets across 25 shows, and saw the band receive their first Grammy nomination in 2023 for "Best New Artist", MÅNESKIN will be kicking it up a notch, returning to headline arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including a landmark tour kickoff show September 21 at New York's historic Madison Square Garden.

After an incredible welcome in South America in 2022, MÅNESKIN will return later this year, visiting Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia for the first time. In Japan, where the band more than made their mark in 2022 with an incredible exclusive show and stand-out set at Summer Sonic, MÅNESKIN will be returning to headline arenas in the country for the first time. The rock sensations will also be making their way down under to Australia for the very first time for shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The tour is bookended with shows in Germany and France, and the U.K. and Ireland, where the band will head to Manchester and Dublin for the first time. The "Rush!" world tour follows the band's new album of the same name, released in January 2023 to global acclaim and chart domination, reaching No. 1 in 15 countries and Top 5 in 20 countries. The album has garnered over 1.3 billion global album streams, last week reaching one billion streams on Spotify alone, adding to the band's impressive nine billion global artist streams.