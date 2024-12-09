MÅNESKIN's DAMIANO DAVID Announces 2025 Global Solo Tour

Damiano David has announced a massive 2025 global tour with dates across Europe, Australia, North America, South America and Asia next year. Encompassing 31 dates across five continents, the newly announced tour dates are a true statement of intent as Damiano David continues to introduce himself on the world stage.

The tour begins Thursday, September 11 in Warsaw, Poland (COS Torwar),with a string of shows across Europe, before continuing to Australia with shows in Sydney on Wednesday, October 22 at Enmore Theatre and Melbourne on Friday, October 24 at The Forum. The tour will then head on to Japan and South America, before concluding in North America with the final show hitting Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, December 16 at The Fillmore.

Speaking on the tour announcement, Damiano said: "I'm beyond excited to announce my first-ever world tour as a solo artist. I can't wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we're all about to go on together. See you out there!"

Fans can sign up for exclusive presale access at damianodavidofficial.com. Fan presale begins Wednesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins Monday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time at damianodavidofficial.com.

The tour announcement follows the release of Damiano David's vibrant track "Born With A Broken Heart", the second offering and first single from his highly anticipated new solo project. The song boasts an anthemic quality with synth led melodies and a hook-laden chorus that truly announces Damiano as a solo artist for the global stage.

"Born With A Broken Heart" followed previously released "Silverlines", a stunningly wrought and theatrical composition produced by Labrinth. The incredible debut offering is completely different stylistically to "Born With A Broken Heart", already showing off the versatility and dizzying ambition of Damiano's solo work.

Damiano has already given audiences a taste of what to expect from his live show with his solo live TV debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", performing both tracks, as well as a performance of "Silverlines" on Italy's "Che Tempo Che Fa". Damiano was recently featured on the cover of Man About Town's autumn/winter 2024 issue. Earlier this year he attended GQ's "Men Of The Year" party and Business Of Fashion's 500 Gala where he was honored as a new member. Damiano is currently Diesel's first-ever global male ambassador and worked alongside creative director Glenn Martens on an exclusive capsule collection for the brand.

Damiano David has made his name as an acclaimed Italian singer-songwriter, where his journey from the streets of Rome to international stardom and establishing himself as a powerhouse in the global music scene, is nothing short of extraordinary. Damiano received global recognition and critical acclaim as the lead vocalist of MÅNESKIN, who played fully sold-out arena shows across Australia in 2023, were nominated for "Best New Artist" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, and praised for his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals fronting the first Italian band to break on a truly global scale.

Tour dates:

Sep. 11 - Poland, Warsaw - COS Torwar

Sep. 13 - Germany, Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall

Sep. 15 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Sep. 17 - Germany, Cologne - Palladium

Sep. 21 - Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz

Sep. 22 - Spain, Madrid - La Riviera

Sep. 26 - France, Paris - Zénith Paris - La Villette

Sep. 28 - UK, London - Roundhouse

Oct. 02 - Belgium, Brussels - Forest National Club

Oct. 04 - Switzerland, Zurich - Halle622

Oct. 07 - Italy, Milan - Unipol Forum

Oct. 11 - Italy, Rome - Palazzo dello Sport

Oct. 22 - Australia, Sydney - Enmore Theatre

Oct. 24 - Australia, Melbourne - Forum

Oct. 27 - Japan, Tokyo - Tokyo Garden Theater

Oct. 29 - Japan, Osaka - Zepp Osaka Bayside

Nov. 07 - Brazil, Sao Paulo - Tokio Marine Hall

Nov. 09 - Chile, Santiago - Teatro Caupolican

Nov. 11 - Argentina, Buenos Aires - Complejo C Art Media

Nov. 13 - Colombia, Bogotà - Teatro Royal Center

Nov. 17 - Mexico, Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry

Nov. 21 - USA, Seattle - Paramount Theatre

Nov. 23 - USA, San Francisco - The Masonic

Nov. 25 - USA, Los Angeles - The Wiltern

Nov. 29 - USA, Chicago - The Riviera Theatre

Nov. 30 - USA, Detroit - The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 02 - Canada, Toronto - HISTORY

Dec. 04 - Canada, Montreal - MTELUS

Dec. 06 - USA, Philadelphia - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Dec. 08 - USA, New York - Brooklyn Paramount

Dec. 16 - USA, Washington DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Photo credit: Barbara Oizmud