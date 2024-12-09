BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Says It Will 'Take A While' For KORN To Release New Music: 'It's Not Gonna Be Soon'

In a new interview with Australia's "Everblack" podcast, KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2022 album "Requiem". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we got a lot of it [written]. We're still working."

He continued: "Dude, it's a trip 30 years later, man, to try to keep doing it. And we're very happy with what we got, but it's just gonna take a while. And I don't know how long — maybe next summer, maybe next year, the next winter, I don't know, but it's not gonna be soon."

Welch also talked about the fact that KORN changed the music world with the release of its self-titled debut album in 1994. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. He said about KORN's mindset while creating the LP: "We were just in love with music. And we were in love with all kinds of genres — industrial, metal, like the PANTERAs, the METALLICAs, and then you had the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and NINE INCH NAILS and FAITH NO MORE and PRONG and BIOHAZARD and all of these artists that we just… I think about kids that have Spotify, and it's an endless search. Back then, we could have like a collection of maybe 15 or 20 and be done. But we loved music so much that we wanted to include a lot of it in our band. We didn't wanna just pick one style. And we had bands like ANTHRAX who did it with PUBLIC ENEMY. I think they were the first ones to do [a mix of] metal [and rap], so I give props to them for opening that door. Not that we were hip-hop, but we have hip-hop undertones with the drums and the bass and whatnot."

Brian added: "Nu metal is sometimes associated with rap-rock or whatever, but what I love is [KORN singer] Jonathan Davis. Because you throw that freaky, unique, strange, amazing voice and character into what we're doing and he makes it KORN. He helps make KORN unique. We all make KORN — obviously, our instruments, the KORN sound and all that — but having him, he never rapped once. He does a scat thing. He likes to do things that no one's doing… There was just something special about him and how he got so vulnerable and open to share his emotions. On that first album and stuff, you could feel his soul. And I don't know of… Who was doing that before him to that level? People obviously opened the door, like Layne [Staley of ALICE IN CHAINS] and maybe Trent Reznor [of NINE INCH NAILS] — I don't know — but to do it in a way that was just so emotional… That was before bands like LINKIN PARK. And so I'm grateful for Jonathan Davis… He's the quarterback to our football team, if we use American football terms. He's the leader. And we're honored to be able to create a bed of music underneath what he's created over the years."

KORN's self-titled debut turned 30 years old on October 11. In celebration of the milestone, KORN played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 5. This one-night-only performance featured special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

KORN kicked off its summer/fall 2024 North American tour on September 12 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida. The 25-date Live Nation-produced trek featuring special guests, Grammy-nominated band GOJIRA and Canadian heavy metal group SPIRITBOX, wrapped up in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Released in February 2022, KORN's latest album, "Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for nearly four years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.