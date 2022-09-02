MANOWAR Recruits Legendary Guitar Shredder MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO For 2023 Tour

MANOWAR has recruited metal shred legend Michael Angelo Batio to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news comes in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he will be taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Martel wrote on social media: "MANOWAR, their crew, along with all the Manowarriors around the world have been really great to me from the moment I came onboard. I could not be more thankful for the good times we have shared."

MANOWAR bassist Joey DeMaio said: "We love and respect E.V. and support his decision. He is a true brother, and we'll forever share unforgettable memories like playing near the Arctic Circle or in Mexico for the first time!"

Batio, who will play his first shows with MANOWAR starting February 2023, is a veteran both in the studio and on stage.

Voted by Guitar One magazine the "No. 1 Fastest Guitar Shredder of All Time", Chicago native Batio is an accomplished musician in many genres, but is best known for his lightning-fast metal performances. He is renowned the world over for his technical mastery of the fretboard, extremely fast picking and his invention, the "MAB Over Under" technique. His ability to play a double-necked and quad-necked guitar using both hands has earned him the respect of fans and fellow musicians alike.

"We've known Michael for many years and have always admired his work," said DeMaio. "His technique is astounding. When we invited him to come and jam with us, we played together at the speed of light. Everything fell into place immediately. We're ready for a killer tour!"

Michael Angelo Batio said: "I could not be more excited! I love metal more than anything, and it doesn't get more metal than MANOWAR! I can't wait to get on stage and play for the MANOWAR fans!"

MANOWAR's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour 2023" celebrates the band's over-four-decades-long career and iconic albums such as "Battle Hymns", "Into Glory Ride", "The Triumph Of Steel" and "Warriors Of The World".

Martel, who previously played with the Brazilian MANOWAR tribute band KINGS OF STEEL, ended up joining MANOWAR as the replacement for longtime MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan. This past July, Logan was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Karl joined MANOWAR in 1994 as the replacement for David Shankle.

Prior to hooking up with MANOWAR, Logan played several bands in northeastern Pennsylvania, including ARC ANGEL and FALLEN ANGEL.