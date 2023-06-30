MARC STORACE Believes KROKUS 'Will Carry On' Playing Shows, Five Years After Announcing 'Farewell' Tour

In a new interview with Disturbing The Priest, vocalist Marc Storace of Swiss hard rock legends KROKUS spoke about the group's status, five years after he and his bandmates announced that they would embark on their "farewell" tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're doing gigs again. We did this big festival tour in 2019, and then came COVID, the big lockdown. And we kind of lost our nerves, and the guys said that, 'Let's just close down the shop. It's not worth it.' And that's when I started working on my solo thing, the STORACE stuff. And now, we just played a couple of big places, and we've got another coming up. With KROKUS we're playing Riverside Aarburg [in late August]. It's a really nice festival. The last time we played there was in 2019, and we're really looking forward to it. It's on the 25th of August, so we should start beginning of August, regular rehearsals. Even rehearsals are fun for me. [Laughs]"

When the interviewer pointed out that many fans thought KROKUS was dead during the pandemic, Marc said: "So did I. I really thought it was [over]. But then, you know how it is — we've all got this rock and roll virus in our blood. Music isn't easy to switch off. For us, it's like a hobby which turned to work, and we could manage to live off it, which is, for me, a golden thing. I really treasure the fact that what I do is what I love to do, what I loved to do when I was a kid already, and I'm still doing it."

Regarding KROKUS's touring plans beyond the Riverside Aarburg festival, Marc said: "You never know what's gonna happen in the future, but I think we'll carry on; I have the feeling the band will carry on. I'm not sure about flying overseas yet. I mean, Fernando [Von Arb, guitar] will never do that, because of his health. 'Cause he had a heart operation; he had cancer. He's doing well now, though. He's got this cover band, and he plays a few KROKUS songs. And he's having fun, which is great. Because I think every musician, just like athletes, if you don't practice your profession, you start to rust, especially singers. If you allow your voice to get lazy, then you're never gonna bring it up there again."

As for the possibility of new music from KROKUS, Marc said: "If it was up to me, we would be rehearsing in August, not just for the Riverside [show] but for a tour to follow. There are lots of places we could play in. And I'm always open. I would be eager to write new songs. You know, just get together somewhere where we can be alone and get into this routine of songwriting, just like in the old days. I mean, we've only got one life, and it's nearly over for us… So that would be great to do, even though I'm doing my solo stuff now. But I think there's always time for everything."

Three years ago, KROKUS postponed what was supposed to be the band's last-ever concerts in USA and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic that was sweeping the globe. The 13-date trek was originally scheduled to kick off at Canton Hall in Dallas, Texas on September 18, 2020 and conclude at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 10, 2020.

Last September, KROKUS played a special concert on the steps of the St. Ursus Cathedral in Solothurn, Switzerland. In addition, Solothurn honored the band with a "Stone Of Honor" on its 2000th anniversary. KROKUS also returned to the "holy ground of rock" in Switzerland, the Hallenstadion in Zürich, on May 6.

Earlier last year, Storace explained to Rock Show Critique why he and his bandmates toured America so infrequently over the course of the last 20 years. The 71-year-old musician said: "Well, it starts with the work permits. And they cost money. Then the tax. Then the booking fees, the percentages, the renting out of equipment, buses, hotels and everything. So if you've gotta do a club tour, you can't even pay for all that. We haven't been there for a long while, so we don't expect to come over and do a headliner tour in stadiums; we're far from that again. Because in the meantime, there's a lot of water under the bridge. And that's how it is. The status sinks because there's no longer promoters who believe that you're gonna bring in the money back for that. I guess that's the way it is. It's like a vicious circle. You have to come over one day and get the ball rolling again and then come back the next year and the next year to reach the status that you are used to. And you have to also release a new album to accompany that. And the new album isn't enough. Albums don't sell anymore. There's Spotify — all these parasites around — streaming, which don't give you your money's worth."

When KROKUS first announced its decision to embark on a farewell tour in September 2018, the band explained in a statement: "KROKUS shows have always been special and should stay that way. That's why we decided to stop when it's still really good. That's how the fans should remember us."

Formed in 1975, KROKUS has sold over 15 million records, toured the world, and received gold and platinum discs in the USA and Canada. KROKUS was also the first Swiss band to sell out Hallenstadion and has received a diamond disc for selling one million albums in Switzerland alone.

In the course of its career, KROKUS has rocked over 2,000 shows on five continents, countless cities, unique locations, crazy gigs, and loyal fans.

English rock journalist Malcolm Dome quite rightly said: "If you look at the long-term output of this band, KROKUS is clearly one of the best hard rock bands of the last 40 years."