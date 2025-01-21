MARILYN MANSON Announces May 2025 U.S. Tour

Shock-rock legend Marilyn Manson has announced a 2025 North American spring tour in support of his new album, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1". Prior to the May dates, Manson will head to Europe in February for a sold-out tour.

Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.marilynmanson.com.

Marilyn Manson North American tour dates:

May 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 03 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

May 04 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

May 06 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 07 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

May 09 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

May 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

May 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

May 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

May 21 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

May 24 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" was made available last November via Nuclear Blast Records.

In August 2024, Manson released two new songs, "Raise The Red Flag" and "As Sick As The Secrets Within". A third track, "Sacrilegious", followed in September 2024.

Marilyn performed "As Sick As The Secrets Within" live for the first time during his headlining concert on August 3, 2024 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Manson returned to the stage August 2, 2024 for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

Joining Manson on his latest tour was his new touring band, consisting of returning members Tyler Bates on guitar and Gil Sharone (ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) on drums, alongside the latest additions, Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE) on guitar and Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.; ex-ROB ZOMBIE) on bass.

"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked Manson's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May 2024, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH wrapped up on September 19, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Over the past four years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

Before launching the tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in August, the 56-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, had been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.