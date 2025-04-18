DISTURBED Is 'Always Talking' About Which Other Classic Songs To Cover In The Recording Studio

In a new interview with Brent Porche of Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR radio station, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan and drummer Mike Wengren spoke about how they go about choosing which classic songs to cover, having previously recorded versions of SIMON & GARFUNKEL's "The Sound Of Silence", GENESIS's "Land Of Confusion" and TEARS FOR FEARS' "Shout", among others. Dan said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When it came to 'Shout' in the beginning, we were doing that before we had the record deal too. And at the time, when you're playing the bar scene, obviously a lot of owners want you to play cover songs because that's what brings people in the door for neighborhood bars and that, so we had about half and half of originals and covers. And then we just thought we'd take on the challenge of taking a song like 'Shout'. And we liked it lyrically, we liked the message and we thought that musically we could put our stamp on it — still pay our respect to the original version, but be able to add a little bit more aggro to it and a little bit more chunk to it. And I think we've just, throughout our career, even though we don't do it for every album, but the covers we've done throughout the years, it's always just in that moment if we feel like taking on that challenge again of trying to find that song that — for me personally, I like looking for, okay, the lyrical message. If it's something that typically fits within something we would sing about and then, does it give us enough freedom musically? If it's too much of a signature riff, like [LED ZEPPELIN's] 'Stairway To Heaven' or something where, what am I gonna change that guitar part? Probably not. I'd have to take a completely different approach on it and maybe not do that. So some things I hesitate on. I wouldn't say we would never do it, but it would take a lot more thought on it. But then, for example, when we did 'The Sound Of Silence', we went completely the opposite of it. And I don't think that guitar part was really a signature guitar part. With all due respect, it was an amazing song — that's why we did it — and great lyrics, but it wasn't a signature enough guitar performance on it; it was just kind of straight through. But it gave the freedom to give a different interpretation of it. So it's just always trying to find that song that's gonna push us musically and creatively and just really take some chances."

Regarding whether there are any unreleased DISTURBED versions of other artists' songs, Dan said: "When we released a B-side album called 'The Lost Children', we did a FAITH NO MORE track ['Midlife Crisis'] that we did way back in the beginning of our career. And that one, we didn't stray far off, 'cause at the time, when we did that song, we were big FAITH NO MORE fans. But we were asked at the time — there was gonna potentially be a tribute album that was gonna come out, so it was more or less trying to stay true to its form. And we just went in the studio one day, tracked it, and then had it in our back pocket. And, obviously, that album never happened for them or whoever was putting it together, so we just released it on the B-side album. But as far as other covers, I think everything has been out there one way or another. Maybe we didn't push 'em or promote them; we just released it. So I think if people search for it, they're out there. We did the U2 song, 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For', and we did the Sting one, 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'. And we put that one out. We didn't work it as a single, but we put it out during COVID, because nobody knew what the hell was going on in the world and what what was gonna happen and we were all sitting at home for almost two years. So we released that just as a bonus track."

Asked if there are any songs on DISTURBED's bucket list that they would like to maybe cover down the line, Mike said: "We're pretty particular about making sure, like all the factors and characteristics that Dan described. So, we're always tossing ideas around, but nothing has really jumped out just yet. But we're always talking about it."

Added Dan: "Yeah. I think maybe we overthink it some of the times because that's why we we've gone years in between where we don't do anything at all, 'cause it's hard to pick that right one, because we're perfectionist and we're trying to master and we're trying to put our stamp on it and, like I said, pay respect to that original version. But anything's possible. We're open to anything. I don't care what genre of music it is. That's the thing — if we we're up for that challenge again, it's always fun to create and see what happens."

DISTURBED's latest single, "I Will Not Break", came out on February 21 via DISTURBED's own label, Mother Culture Records.

"I Will Not Break" marks DISTURBED's first new music since its acclaimed 2022 album "Divisive".

According to DISTURBED, "I Will Not Break" is "a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down." The track includes the stirring lyrics "I've had enough of feeling terrified, now I'm deciding that I won't be hiding from anyone," which encourages listeners to push back in the face of adversity.

Producer Drew Fulk, also known as WZRD BLD, who helmed "I Will Not Break", previously worked with DISTURBED on "Divisive", which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

DISTURBED's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" kicked off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25. Produced by Live Nation, each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour featured support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, including the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, while the second half features special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn