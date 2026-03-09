BOSTON Singer TOMMY DECARLO Dead At 60 After Brain Cancer Battle

Vocalist Tommy DeCarlo, who is best known for having performed with BOSTON since 2007, has died at the age of 60.

DeCarlo's family revealed that he passed away earlier today (Monday, March 9) after a battle with brain cancer.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026," the family wrote on social media. "After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end.

"During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.

"Rest in peace, Dad.

With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr.".

DeCarlo joined BOSTON following the death of the band's original lead vocalist, Brad Delp.

A GoFundMe page was launched last year that asked for help with Tommy's medical bills; it so far raised over $56,000.

DeCarlo suffered a sudden brain bleed in late September 2025 and underwent an emergency craniotomy. During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs. While recovering, he had another brain bleed and had been hospitalized since late November.

After Tommy's scheduled live concerts last fall were canceled, he took to social media to write: "This was not an easy choice, as performing and sharing music with all of you around the world has been one of the greatest joys of my life. But right now, it's important that I take the time I need to recover and get back to feeling my best, so that when I return to the stage, I can give you everything I've got."

In 2012, DeCarlo formed the band DECARLO with his son. After signing a deal with Frontiers Music Srl, they released their debut album, "Lightning Strikes Twice", in January 2020.

In December 2022, DeCarlo released his debut solo album, "Dancing In The Moonlight".

