NAPALM DEATH Makes History With NPR 'Tiny Desk' Performance

For more than four decades, NAPALM DEATH has challenged expectations and redefined the limits of extreme music. Now, the legendary U.K. grindcore pioneers have added another milestone to their storied career with an appearance on NPR Music's celebrated "Tiny Desk" concert series, bringing their uncompromising intensity to one of music's most unexpected stages.

Widely regarded as one of the heaviest acts ever to perform behind the iconic "Tiny Desk", the band's set offers a rare glimpse of NAPALM DEATH in an intimate setting while proving that their relentless energy, razor-sharp musicianship, and socially conscious message resonate just as powerfully outside the walls of a packed club or festival stage.

NAPALM DEATH vocalist Mark "Barney" Greenway comments: "I've dipped in and out of 'Democracy Now!' via NPR Radio for decades now to get my unvarnished-yet-thoughtful North American news. So when the NPR 'Tiny Desk' thing came up, it kind of blew my tiny mind a little bit. We realized that we were going to reach far more people than usual with the 'Tiny Desk' performance, but as you might expect from NAPALM DEATH, we were never going to temper the performance to any degree. We hope everybody at least gets something from it, even if it's just an understanding of musical abrasion being pushed to the nth degree. Please always support public access broadcasting in view of the ongoing relentless attacks upon it."

The performance was curated by NPR Music producer and writer Lars Gotrich, whose long-standing appreciation for heavy music helped make the appearance possible and further underscores the growing recognition of extreme music within the broader cultural landscape.

Gotrich comments: "The first grindcore band at the 'Tiny Desk' had to be the founding fathers. I turned down or said 'maybe later' to so many others — that's how important it was to me to get this right. There is only one NAPALM DEATH, not only exemplary of extreme music but also what it takes to be human in what feels like an inhumane time."

Watch NAPALM DEATH's "Tiny Desk" performance below.

NAPALM DEATH was formed in Birmingham, England in 1981. While none of NAPALM DEATH's original members remain in the group, Greenway and bassist Shane Embury have been the core of NAPALM DEATH for most of the band's career so far.

Embury is currently taking a break from touring with NAPALM DEATH in order to address various health issues, including a battle with pancreatitis. He is being temporarily replaced on the road by Adam Clarkson, who has been filling in for Shane, on and off, since 2023.

Having joined NAPALM DEATH in 1987, Embury is the longest-serving member, appearing on 15 of the band's 16 albums.

NAPALM DEATH's current touring lineup is rounded out by longtime drummer Danny Herrera and guitarist John Cooke.

Despite initial bemusement from the media, NAPALM DEATH enjoyed global success, propelled by the support of John Peel. They are credited with the invention of grindcore, an extreme metal sub-genre characterized by ultra-fast songs.

In 2017, NAPALM DEATH became the first extreme metal act to play Glastonbury. They have also won Kerrang! and Metal Hammer awards.