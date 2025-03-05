MARTY FRIEDMAN On His Unconventional Picking Style: 'It Has Little To Nothing To Do With My Playing'

In a new interview with Premier Guitar, former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman once again addressed his unconventional picking style which sees his right hand held at an angle. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I never really had proper instruction, so when I started off, I just did what came naturally, and it stayed that way. No one said, 'Dude, you're doing it wrong.' And there really is no wrong way. But usually, if you go to a teacher, they'll kind of steer you in a sort of common way to play. But no one did that, and it just never changed. But it's not something that I think people should analyze or study because it has little to nothing to do with my playing. All my playing is about [is] how long I'm extending notes and note choices and motifs and melody, harmony, all that stuff. It has really nothing to do with this. This just looks kind of lame."

Back in 2023, Friedman told producer and YouTuber Rick Beato that an unconventional picking method shouldn't be an issue, as long as it works for the person playing.

"The true answer is it doesn't matter," he said at the time. "The only thing that matters is note choice and interpretation, and what happened before and after, and what's going under and over — that's all that matters. How it [the sound of your guitar] gets out there, [and] however you get it out there isn't anybody's business. But I've made my living from people asking me how my right hand works. And I honestly don't know, 'cause it's been that way forever, but what I can say is I don't like the sound of muted notes, so if you have your right hand like say I do… it's all clear, you know? It's different. You interpret the notes, and by keeping my hand this way, I'm letting the string ring to its fullest, and then you get to hear more of the pitch, more of the intended note and everything."

Friedman kicked off his "Live Drama 2025" U.S. tour on January 25 at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former MEGADETH guitarist's latest solo album, "Drama", came out last May via Frontiers Music Srl.

Recorded in Italy, "Drama" showcases Marty's unique touch, for the first time using both vintage and modern guitars, delivering a pure delight for lovers of music everywhere. From the captivating first single "Illumination", to the album's breathtaking "Mirage" and 10 other emotionally charged mini-symphonies, Marty paints atmospheric elements with a modern and exotic flair, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Marty's presence in the world of music, the world of guitar and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre, and nothing short of inspiring. His first major impact in music was in the game-changing guitar duo CACOPHONY, which he founded with equally enigmatic and now-legendary guitarist Jason Becker. He then spent 10 years as lead guitarist in the genre-defining thrash metal act MEGADETH before moving to Tokyo due to his love for Japanese music, language, and culture.

Following his move, he landed a starring role for a new TV comedy "Hebimeta-san" ("Mr. Heavy Metal") and its spinoff, "Rock Fujiyama", which ran for six seasons and propelled him into the living rooms of Japan's mainstream. He has since appeared in over 800 TV shows, movies and commercials, including a two-year campaign with Coca-Cola for Fanta, authored two best-selling novels and was the first-ever foreigner to be appointed as an ambassador of Japan heritage and perform at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Marathon.

At the same time, Marty has continued his career in music with several solo albums in addition to writing and performing with the top artists in Japanese music, racking up countless chart hits, including a No. 1 with SMAP, two No. 2 songs with MOMOIRO CLOVER, a No. 2 with SOUND HORIZON — just to name a few.

Friedman's autobiography, "Dreaming Japanese", arrived on December 3, 2024 via Permuted Press.