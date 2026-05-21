Masked Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announces Debut Album 'Blood Of Your Empire'

Mysterious masked British rock band PRESIDENT, which is rumored to be fronted by Charlie Simpson of the pop-punk act BUSTED and the post-hardcore outfit FIGHTSTAR, will release its debut album, "Blood Of Your Empire", on September 4 via Atlantic Records. The band has also shared the video for the LP's latest single, "Doom Loop". Watch it below.

PRESIDENT's frontman states: "The song is really about the strange tragedy of time — how we spend our lives chasing it, wasting it, and fearing it — only to realize its value once a moment is gone. It's a reminder for people to be present while they are actually living their lives, not just remembering them afterwards."

"'Blood Of Your Empire' was born out of my own struggle with existential crisis and trying to make sense of belief, mortality, and humanity's relationship with faith," he continues. "Religion has inspired incredible compassion, purpose, and beauty in the world — but it has also been responsible for unimaginable suffering and bloodshed throughout history. This album lives in the tension between those two truths. Writing it became a way for me to confront the fear, confusion, and questions I've carried for years, and turn them into something I'm truly proud of."

The album cover is a Eugène Delacroix painting, "The Battle Of Poitiers", which, consequently, hangs in the Louvre.

Launching in 2025 and operating under the cloak of minimalism and anonymity, PRESIDENT has been cultivating intrigue with each single and live performance. Refusing to conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity, PRESIDENT prioritizes intent over image.

Fresh off its first-ever full U.S. run supporting BAD OMENS, PRESIDENT will return this fall to headline venues across the continent. The live campaigns will feature support from CENOBIA and SHOWING TEETH on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to kick off September 4 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, making stops across the U.S in Chicago, New York, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles. and more before wrapping up in Dallas at House of Blues on October 14.

The entire tour is already sold out.

"Blood Of Your Empire" track listing:

01. Angel Wings

02. Doom Loop

03. Dark Heaven

04. Pink Noise

05. Mercy

06. Sleepwalker

07. Dionysus

08. This Will Divide Us

09. Hate Figure (feat. Ando San)

10. White Devil

Built to exist outside the noise, PRESIDENT is building something that invites deeper investment — designed to be discovered, not sold. PRESIDENT said it best, telling Revolver in a cover feature that "the music industry has elements of fast fashion to it these days. Things just come and go. Everything's really quick. Everyone's shouting for attention and there's just so much noise, and it just becomes a fucking conveyor belt. [We] wanted to step back and not be a part of that. But if people are interested, and they want to enter into this world, we'll grab them with open arms."

PRESIDENT's debut EP, "King Of Terrors", was released in fall 2025.