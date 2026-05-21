NOFX To Release Official Soundtrack + Original Score Of Career-Spanning Documentary '40 Years Of F***in' Up'

Punk rock legends NOFX have announced the release of "40 Years of Fuckin' Up: Soundtrack + Score", the official soundtrack and original score companion to the band's acclaimed documentary film "40 Years Of Fuckin' Up", arriving everywhere on August 28, 2026.

The expansive double LP release accompanies the documentary currently screening in theaters and celebrates four decades of NOFX's groundbreaking career, influence, and enduring legacy in punk rock. The film premiered at the 2026 SXSW Festival in March to critical acclaim and has since been officially accepted into the San Francisco International Film Festival and is screening at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival marketplace. Upcoming screenings have already sold out more than three months in advance.

The release features two distinct musical experiences: an 11-song original score and a 15-song soundtrack. The original score was newly composed by Fat Mike with collaborator Matt Nasir, and performed alongside a full orchestra, marking a bold evolution of his writing and composition.

The soundtrack portion includes two brand new, previously unreleased NOFX singles, "40 Years Of Fuckin' Up" and "We Did It Our Way", the latter written as the final NOFX song ever intended to be performed live. The lead single "40 Years Of Fuckin' Up" is currently receiving airplay at Alternative radio and across iHeartRadio platforms.

In addition to the new material, the collection includes six rare and previously unreleased recordings, including "Secret Society (demo)" , "On The Road (demo)" and a cover of "La Bamba". Fans will also find live versions of fan-favorite classics "Linoleum" and "NOFX".

Packaged as a deluxe double LP, "40 Years Of Fuckin' Up: Soundtrack + Score" also includes a 24-page retrospective photo book documenting the band's 40-year history through rare and previously unseen images. The release features original cover art illustrated by Tokyo Hiro.

"40 Years Of Fuckin' Up: Soundtrack + Score" will be available everywhere August 28, 2026.

Director James Buddy Day shares: "We made a documentary, but what's happening in theatres feels bigger than that. Every city has turned into this celebration of NOFX, punk rock, and the people who grew up with the band."

NOFX's Fat Mike states: "The best times of my life have been shared with other people. Seeing THE DICKIES play at the Whiskey when I was 14, going to the Rock Against Reagan protest at the Federal Building when I was 17, cheering when the Death Star exploded at the very first showing of 'Star Wars' at the Avco Cinema in Westwood when I was 10. Humans are supposed to be together. We need to celebrate together, and mourn together and laugh together!

"When NOFX started to put together this documentary, we decided to release it to the world in the same way we've done everything in our career. Our way. We want our fans to congregate in cool movie theaters that have bars and not a lot of rules. We want showings of this film to be a celebration. We want it to feel like you're going to a NOFX show. We want our fans to have a really good time together like they did when they would see us play live!"

NOFX's El Hefe comments: "Look, we've never done anything the 'right' way and making this film was no different. We went in DIY, the same way we've done everything for 40-plus years. No suits, no committee, just us figuring it out. We put everything into it. Blood, sweat, tears, probably some other stuff we won't mention.

"We wanted to make something for the diehards who've been with us since day one, but also for the people who maybe never got to experience what this whole thing was. A proper send-off. A final stamp. And honestly, the response has floored me. I had no idea how deep our music ran with people all over the world. Seeing all that love come back to us as we close this chapter, it's been incredible. Really humbling. And I don't say that lightly."

Track listing:

01. NOFX - 40 Years Of Fuckin' Up

02. NOFX - Drugs Are Good

03. NOFX - Lazy

04. NOFX - On the Road (recorded in Omaha in 1986)

05. NOFX - We're Bros

06. NOFX - Separation of Church and Skate

07. NOFX - La Bamba

08. NOFX - Linoleum (live)

09. NOFX - Suits and Ladders

10. NOFX - Secret Society (demo)

11. NOFX - We Called It America

12. Punk Rock Cliché (acoustic)

13. NOFX - Fermented and Flailing

14. NOFX - NOFX (live 10/4/24)

15. NOFX - We Did It Our Way (live 10/6/24)

16. Fat Mike - Type One American Errorist

17. Fat Mike - Medio-Core

18. Fat Mike - Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots

19. Fat Mike - Where's My Slice redux

20. Fat Mike - The Desperation's Gone

21. Fat Mike - Herojuana in F Major

22. Fat Mike - Fair Leather Friends

23. Fat Mike - Kids Of The K-Hole

24. Fat Mike - Generation Z in Z# Minor

25. Fat Mike - I'm A Rat

26. Fat Mike - And Now We're Gone

Photo credit: Jesse Fischer (courtesy of Tiffical Public Relations)