MASTODON Announces 'Marrow Deep' Album, Shares 'Snakes For Dinner' Single Featuring JOSH HOMME

Atlanta progressive metallers MASTODON will release their long-awaited new album, "Marrow Deep", on August 28 via Loma Vista Recordings. The news is paired with the release of blistering new single "Snakes For Dinner" featuring a guest vocal appearance by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE frontman Josh Homme, who also appears in the accompanying music video. Watch it below.

Five years on from the expansive "Hushed And Grim", "Marrow Deep" documents founding members Brann Dailor, Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher emerging from years of personal upheaval with a renewed sense of purpose and reinvigorated drive. Inspired by the Three Fates of Greek mythology and the fragile threads connecting life, loss, and destiny, "Marrow Deep" channels the intense personal experiences of the intervening years into some of the most expansive, adventurous, and emotionally resonant music of the band's storied career. The album marks the band's first full-length to feature guitarist Nick Johnston alongside significant contributions from keyboardist João Nogueira. "Marrow Deep" was co-produced by MASTODON at the band's own West End Sound in Atlanta with Patrik Berger (Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX) and Kurt Ballou (HIGH ON FIRE, CONVERGE),was mixed by Andrew Scheps (Adele, BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA),and includes a staggering roster of guests to be revealed soon.

New single "Snakes For Dinner" (which follows on the heels of last month's immediate fan favorite "Your Ghost Again", which ranked No. 2 on a Revolver reader's poll of best songs of 2026 so far) is an emotionally charged epic featuring Josh Homme's first appearance on a MASTODON recording since his contribution to "Colony Of Birchmen" on 2006's "Blood Mountain". Anchored by crushing riffs, and soaring melodies the song unveils the emotional core of "Marrow Deep", reflecting on the lingering absence of those we've lost and the winding path ahead. Appropriately, the announcement follows last week's release of the band's short film "The Mastodon In The Room", an intimate document of the band as they attempt to process the unresolved grief surrounding the loss of founding guitarist Brent Hinds. The piece presents an extraordinary meditation on the legacy of their remarkable 25-year journey together while staying honest and candid about the relationship dynamic that led to the split.

While the film honored MASTODON's past and the tragic path that led them to the current moment, "Marrow Deep" marks the beginning of an ambitious new era. The album preserves the crushing riffs, adventurous songwriting, and emotional depth that have long defined MASTODON, while a renewed sense of purpose pushes the band toward some of the most compelling music of their career.

"Bill, Brann and myself are thrilled that we still have the opportunity to do this, and we've got other members who are just over the moon to be in the band with us," Sanders says. "That's a magical feeling that makes us keep wanting to go to band practice. It's reminiscent of the very beginning of our band, where all members are hungry, we're united, and excited to get to work. And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to do this record."

MASTODON will celebrate the "Marrow Deep" release with the upcoming "The Poisonous Weapons Tour", a nationwide run of dates with support from DEAFHEAVEN and ALCEST. Kicking off September 16 in Orlando, the trio of bands will cut their way across the full country before closing out October 24 at Sick New World Dallas.

"Marrow Deep" track listing:

01. Barbarians Blood

02. Poisonous Weapons

03. Your Ghost Again

04. Snakes For Dinner

05. Out Like A Lamb

06. In The Ruins

07. They’re Coming For You

08. Golden Spires

09. Moth And Bone

10. A Vampire’s Demeanor

11. The Vanishing

12. The Three Fates

Hinds departed MASTODON in March 2025. Brent passed away in a motorcycle accident five months later. He was replaced by Johnston.

"'Your Ghost Again' is about when you lose somebody that's close to you that you existed with for most of your life," Dailor said. "When we were in the studio recording, I kept seeing Brent. I'd see him on my right holding the guitar because that's where he'd usually be. It's the same with my mom: I keep seeing her. I was just singing about what I was seeing, and I was seeing ghosts."

Dailor went on to say that "Your Ghost Again" is "about being in those familiar places you used to be with people, which for us is in the studio. I just kept seeing [Brent] out of the corner of my eye, where he would normally be with his guitar. It's about that: your mind plays tricks on you, especially so soon after someone dies and you're in the places where they always were. You just see them."

"My portion of the song, lyrically, is all about Brent, and for Brent," added Sanders. "The bridge lyrics are two lines of pure gratitude towards Brent. It's all the gifts from you, now you can take them back where you must go, meaning you came into my life, you exposed me to things that blew my mind, together we conquered thousands of stages around the world, had magical moments that we can never repeat again, but all the beauty that you brought it still remains, always will, and it's just a line of gratitude because that's important that we include Brent."

Kelliher commented: "We wanted to pick a song that sounds like MASTODON, and that has all the things in there, because it's the first impression of what people are gonna hear. It speaks about things that have just happened and people passing, I could go deep but I don't want to because a lot of that shit's personal."

Regarding "Marrow Deep", Brann said: "Hopefully this album helps everybody. Hopefully they can find some piece of it that speaks to them about it. I know Brent's not there and it's weird and it's hard, and some people might be like, 'Well I don't wanna listen to it because Brent's not there and I'm hurting about that', but we are too. Big time."

Brann continued: "It means a lot to me, and I hope that's able to translate to our fans and people who are grieving, too. I understand that, because we never really addressed it. We just couldn't. And to the fans I'm just sorry that I wasn't able to be more for them when that happened, because I couldn't. For myself, I'm still unpacking it."

In May, Dailor told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about MASTODON's highly anticipated ninth studio album: "We're very excited about it. It was a hard record to make. It was a very emotional time for us. I lost my mom, we went through all this turmoil with Brent, and then he passed away. It's been tough. It's all in the music, it's all in the songs, and I'm excited to release it and get it out there into the world because we've been sitting on it for a while. A lot of this stuff, at least the skeletons of what this album is, we've been sitting on for two years now. A lot was going on."

Asked whether the new studio album features any musical contributions from Hinds, Dailor told BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "No. It's all new stuff. Toward the end, unfortunately, it was hard to get him to come down to the [practice] space. He was interested in doing other stuff, which was fine. It was a confusing time. [Laughs] I was the one going, 'Come on, man. Come down. Let's riff.' He was a free spirit. He wanted to ride his motorcycle around and go do this and that. He was wherever the wind took him. Unfortunately, it was not down to the practice space to work on riffs. It was a little bit frustrating. I was okay with it. I was like, 'Hey man, everyone can do whatever they want to do in their life. If you're unhappy and not wanting to be here doing whatever, figure out what does make you happy and do that.'"

Since 2000, Hinds had served as lead guitarist and vocalist for MASTODON, alongside bassist/singer Troy Sanders, drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor, and guitarist Bill Kelliher.

MASTODON's lineup had remained the same for 25 years, recording eight studio albums, beginning with 2002's "Remission" until the band's latest LP, 2021's "Hushed And Grim".

MASTODON has had nine Billboard 200-charting albums and has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. The band won a "Best Metal Performance" Grammy for "Sultan's Curse" in 2018.

MASTODON's latest album, "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound.

MASTODON recruited Ben Eller, a guitarist known for his popular YouTube channel, to step in for Hinds when the band played at TOOL's "Tool In The Sand" festival in the Dominican Republic in March 2025. For MASTODON's spring 2025 tour and other recent shows, the band enlisted the aforementioned Canadian musician Nick Johnston. Johnston has six solo records under his belt, and has also worked with POLYPHIA, Guthrie Govan, PERIPHERY and many others.

Photo: William Lacalmontie