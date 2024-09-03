MASTODON Has 'Been Working On New Stuff For Months'

In a new interview with Rock 100.5 The KATT FM's Cameron Buchholtz, MASTODON drummer-vocalist Brann Dailor spoke about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2021's "Hushed And Grim" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "New MASTODON, it's taking shape. There's lots of new material and lots and lots of new stuff. There might be something new coming out really, really soon. But who knows? Who knows? I don't know. We've been working on new stuff for months. And we need to go home. In between all the other festivals that we're doing — we're doing a few different little sprinklings of things — in between that stuff, we need to finish working on… write some actual lyrics would be cool. We're always a lyrics-last kind of band."

MASTODON's just-completed "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with LAMB OF GOD celebrated the 20th anniversary of MASTODON's "Leviathan" and LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

"Ashes Of Leviathan" took MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD through the U.S. and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.

MASTODON's latest album, the aforementioned "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound. The effort was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL) and was MASTODON's most expansive song cycle to date, featuring 15 distinct tracks. It achieved the band's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart and earned MASTODON a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.