METALLICA Announces Winners Of 'For Whom The Band Tolls!' Marching Band Competition

January 8, 2024

METALLICA has announced the winners of its inaugural "For Whom The Band Tolls" marching band competition.

In April, METALLICA challenged marching bands at all levels to craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the legendary heavy metal act's music. METALLICA partnered with sponsors to provide winning high school and collegiate bands funds for new equipment for their music programs. As part of the competition, METALLICA allowed bands to use their music for free.

Bands who entered the competition had access to a library of marching band charts for METALLICA songs, provided by Hal Leonard via sheetmusicdirect.com. The bands with the best performances won musical equipment for their school program, furnished by METALLICA and its sponsors.

High School and Collegiate winners were narrowed down to five finalists by professional judges, furnished by Conn-Selmer. METALLICA then selected the final prize winners in each category.

Says METALLICA: "WOW! Back in April, we challenged marching bands across the country to create performances incorporating METALLICA songs into their shows, and boy, did they deliver in a major way! The response blew us away and made for a heated competition, but the results are in. And the winners are…

* College (Division 1) - $75,000 in prizing: Auburn University

*College (Divisions 2 & 3) - $40,000 in prizing: Eastern New Mexico University -

*High School (Large) - $15,000 in prizing: Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

*High School (Medium) - $15,000 each in prizing: Tie

Boerne High School (Boerne, TX) -
Malverne High School (Malverne, NY) -

*High School (Small) - $15,000 in prizing: Oakton High School (Vienna, VA) -

*Fan Favorite (College) - $10,000 in prizing: Auburn University

*Fan Favorite (High School) - $10,000 in prizing: Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, TN)

"Massive thanks to all who brought METALLICA to their marching band programs, and congratulations to all the schools who claimed a prize!

"If this is the first you're hearing about this competition, here’s some background. Marching bands at high school and collegiate levels cranked their repertoires up to 11 to compete for nearly $200,000 in equipment by creating the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances incorporating our music.

"Over 450 schools accepted our challenge! Once submissions closed, fans from all over the country chimed in, casting their votes for their favorite performances, while professional judges narrowed it down to five finalists in each category. Finally, we — as in the members of METALLICA — chose the grand prize winners!

"The victors in each category will receive instruments and equipment for their programs thanks to our sponsors TAMA, KHS America, Zildjian, D'Addario Woodwinds, Evans Drumheads, ProMark, and Gator, in partnership with Sweetwater, Conn Selmer, and Hal Leonard."

To learn more about this competition, visit MetallicaMarchingBand.com.

The Metallica Marching Band Competition promises to be a yearly national challenge to marching bands of all levels to craft their most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of the band's songs.

