MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Announce February/March 2025 'Third World Trilogy' U.S. Tour

CAVALERA has become synonymous with extreme metal music, a name that to this day still holds the highest regard, a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, founding SEPULTURA members Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat; they revisited the band's earliest releases, "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation", and re-recorded them and put them out, along with a re-recorded version of guitarist Andreas Kisser's first album with SEPULTURA, "Schizophrenia". A risk that few would dare to even attempt, yet they artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

Today, Max and Igor announce the CAVALERA "Third World Trilogy" U.S. tour. The 30-trek will kick off on February 19 at Queen B in Cottonwood, Arizona and will make stops in Seattle, Brooklyn and Orlando before concluding at the Van Buren in Phoenix on March 30. Joining the tour are Oakland death metallers NECROT and California thrash/hardcore band DEAD HEAT.

Max states: "We are really excited to bring the 'Third World Trilogy', featuring 'Schizophrenia', to the U.S.! If you want to hear fast riffs, pummeling drums, thunderous bass, and schizophrenic leads, jump in our pit!!"

Igor comments: "I'm super excited about this upcoming us tour, is one of those rare chances to see our first releases on our most purest form performed live. I hope to see you all in the pit!!! Don't sleep on these dates. You have been warned."

CAVALERA pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time (Code: RESTINPAIN). General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Confirmed dates for CAVALERA's "Third World Trilogy" U.S. tour with NECROT and DEAD HEAT are:

Feb. 19 - Cottonwood, AZ @ Queen B Vinyl Cafe*

Feb. 20 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Feb. 22 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

Feb. 23 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 26 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Feb. 27 - Portland, OR @Roseland Theater

Mar. 03 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Mar. 05 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

Mar. 06 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Mar. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre

Mar. 09 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Mar. 11 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

Mar. 12 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

Mar. 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Mar. 14 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Mar. 15 - Greensboro, NC @ Hanger 1819

Mar. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

Mar. 17 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

Mar. 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Mar. 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf

Mar. 21 - Houston, TX Hell's Heroes Fest ^

Mar. 22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City

Mar. 23 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Wichita, KS @ WAVE

Mar. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

Mar. 27 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Mar. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

Mar. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

* No NECROT

^ No Support

CAVALERA is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Igor "Iggor" Cavalera - Drums, Percussion

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass

Travis Stone - Lead Guitar

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four-piece split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Max's brother, drummer Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY (which later evolved into CAVALERA).

For the new versions of "Morbid Visions", "Bestial Devastation" and "Schizophrenia", the Cavalera brothers enlisted Travis Stone (PIG DESTROYER) on lead guitars. The full lineup would consist of more Cavalera alumni, as Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD AND DIE, HEALING MAGIC) once more brought his talents on bass to the fold.

CAVALERA's version of "Schizophrenia" was recorded from April 15, 2023 to June 5, 2023 at Focusrite Room in Mesa Arizona. Mixing and mastering was handled by Arthur Rizk (SOULFLY, GO AHEAD AND DIE, TURNSTILE). The original "Schizophrenia" cover artwork was restored in hand-painted watercolors by Eliran Kantor.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

In a recent interview with the "Everblack" podcast, Max reflected on his four-decade career as a professional musician. He said: "I don't really think of life in terms of time that much. I'm a kind of guy that I live a lot in the moment. I'm not a future guy and I'm not that much of a past guy. I'm more of a present guy, and I like to enjoy the moment that I'm in, whatever that is, and make the best of the situation. And sometimes the moment, it can be a little bit more struggling or you could be in a moment where you're just really enjoying the fruits of the labors. I had had both. A good example is the early beginning of SOULFLY — very struggling, complete crazy, a lot of doubt, self-doubt, and 'I don't know if I can do this under a different name' and all this shit. But I'm a guy that I live in the moment, so the now is what's happening… And then whatever happens later, whatever — I roll with it.'

He continued : "Don't get me wrong — I love the records, I love the body of work. It's a huge body of work — so many songs, it's crazy. I've actually been thinking about that, maybe do a book of touring stories. Because I was on a web site the other day — I forgot the name of it — that had every show I've ever done. Some fucker put all that together, and I was fucking blown away, because I forgot half of it. But he had it, and it kind of blew my mind, all the shows. I kept reading and going, 'Holy shit, this is crazy.' And everybody always wants to know about touring, like, 'How is touring?' So much happens on tour. Of course, American tours are different than European tours. South American tours are different than Australian tours, and then you can elaborate and all that. So I've been kind of messing around with this idea for a little bit, but I think I might be able to turn that into a book. I think that would be really cool for me and for the fans."