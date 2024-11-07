MAYHEM Cancels Fall 2024 North American Tour 'Due To A Member Of The Band Having A Medical Emergency'

Norwegian black metallers MAYHEM have canceled their previously announced North American 40th-anniversary tour "due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery." According to the group, the procedure "will result in a prolonged recovery period."

The North American dates were scheduled to kick off on November 12 in Montreal, with stops in Toronto; Queens, New York; Chicago; and Los Angeles before and wrapping up November 23 in Denver.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

MAYHEM states: "Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as MAYHEM will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news."

MAYHEM will next launch a short European tour on December 4 in Paris, France.

When MAYHEM's North American tour was first announced in August, the band said that its 40th-anniversary show would be "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, featuring a setlist that spans their illustrious career, from their groundbreaking debut album, 'Deathcrush', to present day."

Formed in 1984 in Norway, MAYHEM has been at the forefront of the black metal scene, known for their controversial history, groundbreaking music, and unparalleled live performances. Over the years, they have cemented their status as one of the most influential bands in extreme metal, continually pushing the boundaries of the genre.

MAYHEM has nearly 1,000 shows to its name. Since their formation in Langhus, Norway in 1984, the band — now comprised of Necrobutcher (bass),Hellhammer (drums),Attila Csihar (vocals),Teloch (guitars) and Ghul (guitars) — has brought its brand of bellicose, preternatural black metal to over 60 countries. From the United States and Germany to Australia and Brazil, MAYHEM has stunned, bewildered, and turned rabid a global legion. Much of that respect and devotion started in the early 1990s but persisted to the present day on the strength of official live albums "Live In Leipzig" (1993),"Mediolanum Capta Est" (1999),"Live In Marseille 2000" (2001) and "De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas Alive" (2016).