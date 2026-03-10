Founding SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN Releases New Single With THE CARDS, Announces European Tour

You know Paul Quinn as the original founding guitarist of SAXON, having shaped the soundscape of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" since 1979, penning massive riffs for worldwide hits like "Princess Of The Night" and "Strong Arm Of The Law", but for the past decade, Quinn, now 74, has scaled down his focus to cater more to his lifelong love of music in all its forms.

In 2016, he began writing and recording music with former U.D.O. and Doro musical multi-tool Harrison Young and Dutch drummer Koen Herfst, creating songs which eventually became the framework for two very solid albums with their band THE CARDS. They released a new single digitally last week called "The Path You Choose", which thematically echoes Quinn's choice to step back from SAXON to focus on being "the king" of THE CARDS full time in 2023.

"As I was feeling pressure from being a senior guitarist in an energetic, thrashy band that constantly needed new ideas, my tastes reverted to my early influences from the British blues boom," says Quinn. "Therefore, we CARDS picked a style that still moves us as co-writers."

On the heels of this new release, Paul has announced a string of tour dates across Europe this May, dubbed "An Evening With The King", wherein he will acoustically play songs by both SAXON and THE CARDS, as well as songs which inspired him along his journey. He will also be sharing road stories and anecdotes about how he came to be the prolific riffmaster whom drummer Snowy Shaw (of KING DIAMOND, SABATON fame) recently referred to on Instagram as "one of the most underrated, almost criminally overlooked guitarists ever."

Joining Paul on this intimate acoustic tour will be his longtime friend and CARDS bandmate Harrison Young, who will curate the night, while holding down bass and vocal duties.

Quinn has been criticized for continuing to play shows publicly, despite his departure from SAXON, but when pressed on it, he has this to say: "I have been a road warrior working to others' templates. I am not tired of music. I still create what I like to hear, with groove and heart, which I hope to keep hold of forever. Freely. I eagerly await seeing audiences at close quarters again."

In 2023, DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler took over Paul's stage left position in SAXON, which was quickly endorsed fully by Quinn himself as well as the fanbase. Paul says: "I gave Brian my blessing as the great player and writer he is, and it clearly worked for SAXON by charting in most countries. DIAMOND HEAD were diamond geezers and fine musicians that always treated me as a friend."

Listen to "The Path You Choose" by THE CARDS now on all streaming platforms and come spend "An Evening With The King" this May at the dates listed below.

May 1 - Valkenburg, NL

May 6 - Olomouc, CZ

May 7 - Bochnia, PL

May 8 - Svatoborice, CZ

May 9 - Reichenbach, DE

May 12 - Belgrade, SRB *

May 15 - Orchamps-Venne, FR

May 16 - Trofarello, IT

May 19 - Montecosaro, IT

May 21 - Rome, IT *

May 23 - Civitanova Marche IT *

May 24 - Paganica, IT

May 26 - Vienna, AT

May 27 - Nove Mesto, SK

May 29 - Waldbronn, DE

June 4 - Bilzen, BE

* "Rock Legends" show (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens, Doogie White and more)

Tickets and more info are available now at www.thecardsofficial.com.