MAYHEM To Release New Live Album, 'Daemonic Rites', In September

Norwegian black metal pioneers MAYHEM will release a live album, "Daemonic Rites", on September 15 via Century Media Records. The record is a comprehensive look at the legendary band's chaotic and intense performances from various cities around the world over the last two years. The album promises to be a thrilling sonic journey for fans and a testament to MAYHEM's unparalleled live prowess.

In conjunction with the upcoming release, MAYHEM has unveiled a first look with a performance video of the first single "Malum (Live 2022)". Filmed during the band's March 2022 concert in New York City in collaboration with renowned director Zev Deans, the clip encapsulates the intensity and ferocity that MAYHEM brings to the stage. The video is set to premiere today at 12:00 p.m. EDT // 9:00 a.m. PDT.

MAYHEM's Necrobutcher comments: "We wanted to document how great the band and set sounds like after almost 40 years of playing live. As a treat to our fans, we decided to release this live recording.

"I knew from day one back in 1984 that this band was going to be outstanding — one of the best bands ever! I guess that's a big reason why we still are here after 39 years — and counting."

"Daemonic Rites" marks the culmination of the "Daemon" era, which commenced in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed studio album "Daemon". The journey continued with the savage EP "Atavistic Black Disorder" in 2021, leaving audiences hungry for more. This latest live conglomeration serves as the ultimate chapter-closer for this landmark.

Track listing:

01. Intro

02. Falsified And Hated

03. To Daimonion

04. Malum

05. Bad Blood

06. My Death

07. Symbols Of Bloodswords

08. Voces Ab Alta

09. Freezing Moon

10. Pagan Fears

11. Life Eternal

12. Buried By Time And Dust

13. Silvester Anfang

14. Deathcrush

15. Chainsaw Gutsfuck

16. Carnage

17. Pure Fucking Armageddon

For fans who are hungry for the real thing, fret not. MAYHEM will hit the road later this year with CANNIBAL CORPSE, GORGUTS and BLOOD INCANTATION. The extensive trek will kick off on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee and will draw the final curtain a month later on October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky.

With a reputation built on their unyielding commitment to the darkness, MAYHEM has become a revered name in the world of extreme metal. As a band that defies expectations and pushes the boundaries of the genre, their live performances are known for leaving audiences breathless and in awe.

MAYHEM is thrilled to share this live opus with their dedicated fans, who have stood by them throughout their tumultuous and illustrious career. "Daemonic Rites" is not only a celebration of the past but also a declaration of the band's continued relevance and power in the present-day metal landscape.

Lineup:

Necrobutcher - Bass

Hellhammer - Drums

Attila - Vocals

Teloch - Guitar

Ghul - Guitar

Photo by Vincent Grundke (courtesy of Suspiria PR)