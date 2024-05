MEGADETH Announces Four-Day Fall 2024 'Megadeth In Mexico City' Experience

MEGADETH has announced a four-day experience in Mexico City, set for this fall. Scheduled for October 31 - November 3, 2024, the event will include private concerts, an acoustic breakfast show, Lucha Libre, street food tours, and deluxe accommodations at Andaz Hotel. Only 200 spots are available and tickets are on sale now. Secure your spot at megadethinmexico.com.

The registration includes:

* Two private MEGADETH concerts at Foro Puebla! (different sets each night!)

* One private MEGADETH breakfast acoustic concert at the Andaz Hotel

* Four nights accommodations at five-star Andaz Hotel in the heart of Condesa, Mexico City's most fun and interesting neighborhood

* Question-and-answer session with the band

* Signing session with the band

* Admission to Lucha Libre, Day Of The Dead wrestling match on Friday, November 1

* Special viewing station for Day Of The Dead parade on Saturday, November 2

* A two-hour Mexican street food tour (regular and vegan available)

* Your face painted by Fabiana Estay for Day Of The Dead parade

* Your own "Megadeth In Mexico" Halloween Lucha Libre wrestling mask!

* Dinners for three nights at wonderful restaurants in this vibrant food destination

* Breakfasts at the hotel each morning

"Megadeth In Mexico City" begins on Thursday, October 31 at 3 p.m. and concludes Monday, November 4. (Final schedule will be announced this summer. Schedule subject to change.)

MEGADETH recently announced a North American tour "Destroy All Enemies", produced by Live Nation. Support on the 33-city trek, which includes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston and St. Louis, will come from MUDVAYNE and ALL THAT REMAINS. The tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28.

Finnish guitarist Mäntysaari joined MEGADETH last September after the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, announced earlier that month that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland. It was later revealed that Mäntysaari would continue to play guitar for MEGADETH for the foreseeable future, with Loureiro seemingly having no plans to return.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

MEGADETH played its first concert with Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

Since its inception in 1983, MEGADETH has ascended from its raw thrash metal roots to become an unstoppable force in the heavy metal world. With founder Dave Mustaine at the helm, MEGADETH's journey has been marked by a penchant for pushing the boundaries of speed, technicality, and complexity in their music. Their groundbreaking album "Rust In Peace", released in 1990, is frequently cited as a seminal work in the thrash metal genre. Along with the critically acclaimed "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?", it cemented MEGADETH's place in the annals of metal history.

Over four decades, the band's discography has earned numerous certifications, including platinum and multi-platinum awards, with albums like "Countdown To Extinction" and "Youthanasia" achieving widespread critical acclaim. 2016's "Dystopia" not only marked a high point with their first Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" after twelve nominations but also set the stage for their latest triumph, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" in 2022. MEGADETH's status as part of the "Big Four" of thrash metal underscores their trailblazing role in the genre, laying the groundwork for countless bands and musicians who have followed in their wake.

Photo courtesy of The Press House