MEGADETH Collaborates With PLUGINZ On Jack Rack Collection In Honor Of 'Killing Is My Business' 40th Anniversary

Music lifestyle brand Pluginz is turning the volume all the way up with its latest launch: the Megadeth x Jack Rack collection. This electrifying homage to one of thrash metal's most iconic bands celebrates the 40th anniversary of their debut album, "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!", and is now available on thejackrack.com.

At the center of the launch is the MEGADETH magnetic Jack Rack — a wall-mounted key holder designed using authentic amp hardware and decked out with artwork from the band's legendary debut. Just like a real amp, fans can plug in and hang up their keys using four included 1/4" guitar plug keychains.

"When MEGADETH reached out to us for a collaboration for the 40th anniversary of 'Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!', my heart nearly jumped out of my chest," said Mike Stricklin, founder and CEO of Pluginz. "MEGADETH's music defined a generation — and changed metal forever.

"This Jack Rack is our tribute to the raw intensity, rebellious spirit, and sonic power that MEGADETH brought to the world stage. It's built for fans who want to carry that legacy with them, right by their front door. We are so honored to be a part of their upcoming EU and U.S. tours, along with adding a rad product collection to their online catalog!"

Fans can anticipate a broader product rollout coming soon via MEGADETH's online sales channels, as well as on Amazon and with select additional retailers. An exclusive VIP item will also be available for the band's upcoming European U.S. tours later this year.

This drop follows Pluginz's recent collaborations with metal legends Ozzy Osbourne and LAMB OF GOD, representing another chapter in the brand's mission to blend function with fan-worthy design.

Pluginz is a music lifestyle brand bringing the spirit of the stage and the look of iconic gear into everyday life. Best known for the Jack Rack — a wall-mounted key holder made with real amp materials — Pluginz blends form and function with a rock-inspired edge that speaks to musicians and fans alike. From guitar plug keychains to build-your-own Jack Racks, apparel and more, Pluginz delivers both original creations and officially licensed collabs with icons like Marshall, Fender, OASIS and Ozzy Osbourne. Designed to turn heads, Pluginz gear brings backstage attitude to any space. Pluginz products are available through its official website and select retailers, including Guitar Center and Amazon. Explore the full lineup at pluginzkeychains.com and follow along @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest.

Led by the growled vocals and razor-wire riffing of Dave Mustaine, MEGADETH are one of the "Big Four" thrash titans. Shortly after being kicked out of METALLICA in 1983, Mustaine met bassist David Ellefson, and the pair bonded quickly, forming the core of MEGADETH. Drummer Gar Samuelson and guitarist Chris Poland later joined, and MEGADETH released their underground-hit debut "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" in 1985. Its follow-up, "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?", solidified the band's status with sprawling yet tightly wound songs like the uneasy opener "Wake Up Dead" and the fiery title track.

"So Far, So Good... So What!", released in 1988, featured a new lineup as well as a thrashy cover of the SEX PISTOLS' "Anarchy In The U.K." and the anti-PMRC broadside "Hook In Mouth". In 1990 they released "Rust In Peace", with Nick Menza on drums and technical wizard Marty Friedman on guitar; songs such as "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due" and "Hangar 18" blended pummeling riffs and suspicion-fueled lyrics with a stadium-rock ambition that matched the era's metal-embracing tendencies.

"Countdown To Extinction", released in 1992, and "Youthanasia", released in 1994, continued the band's dominance of metal and emergence in rock's mainstream, with the latter album's "À Tout Le Monde" being a rare thrash ballad. After a brief breakup in the early 2000s, MEGADETH returned as a de facto Mustaine solo project with 2004's "The System Has Failed". Ellefson rejoined in 2010 prior to the album "Th1rt3en" and remained in the MEGADETH lineup until 2021, when he was fired.

In addition to Mustaine, MEGADETH's current lineup includes drummer Dirk Verbeuren, bassist James LoMenzo and guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari.