MEGADETH's Second Concert At 15,000-Capacity Movistar Arena In Buenos Aires Sells Out In Two Hours

According to concert promoter Ake Music Productions, MEGADETH's recently added second show in Buenos Aires, Argentina sold out shortly after tickets went on sale on December 20.

After the April 13, 2024 concert at the 15,000-capacity Movistar Arena sold out in a matter of minutes, the band added another date at the same venue, scheduled for the following night, April 14.

"AMAZING!!! Second show SOLD OUT in 2 hours!!!!" Ake Music Productions said in a social media post. "See you on April 13 and 14!!!"

Last month, MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine said that he and his bandmates were "planning a really big surprise" for the first show in Buenos Aires, which will be part of the Latin American leg of the "Crush The World" tour. The trek will kick off in Lima, Peru on Saturday, April 6 and will include stops in Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and México.

MEGADETH's upcoming concerts in Argentina will take place 30 years after the band's first appearance in the country, which took place on December 2, 1994 at the Obras Sanitarias stadium. It was at that gig that the chant "Aguante Megadeth" was started during the song "Symphony Of Destruction", loosely translating to "MEGADETH rocks".

MEGADETH played its first concert with new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Mäntysaari stepped into MEGADETH as the replacement for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced in September that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.

In September 2022, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

MEGADETH received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).