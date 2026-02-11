MELECHESH Announces 'Sentinels Of Shamash' EP, Shares 'Raptors Of Anzu' Single

Ancient storms gather once more as MELECHESH unveils their new single, "Raptors Of Anzu", accompanied by a striking lyric video that channels mythic devastation and divine revelation. The track is the first offering from the band's forthcoming digital EP, "Sentinels Of Shamash", set for release on April 10 via MELECHESH's new label home Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Raptors Of Anzu" descends into a forgotten age, a time when the Ancient Ones ruled beneath darkened suns and the sea was still land. From Eridu, city of kingship and divine law, the will of Anu is unleashed through storm and destruction. The raptors emerge as agents of fate, enslaving the lost and tearing through failing orders as destiny unfolds beyond mortal control. Rage burns without mercy as empires fall, logic collapses, and ancient mechanisms of the soul are set into motion.

What begins as an Anunnian tale becomes a violent revelation. Death fades, knowledge is unveiled, and cosmic order is shattered only to be restored through fire and ruin. With commanding riffs, ritualistic rhythms, and incantatory vocals, MELECHESH conjures a soundscape as apocalyptic as the myth it embodies.

Regarding the signing with Reigning Phoenix Music, MELECHESH states: "We're proud to have signed with Reigning Phoenix Music, a label run by true fans who deliver professionalism and a personal touch.

"After some delays which were not in our hands and we have overcome, we're ready to present our new EP 'Sentinels Of Shamash', unrelenting, diverse, and true to the MELECHESH spirit.

"We know about all the anticipation and patience you all displayed so we only deliver the best for you. Now the focus is to play live everywhere and bring the new songs to the stage, while continuing writing and reworking new material for the next without limiting creativity."

"It is an honor to be able to be part of the next chapter of MELECHESH," says Reigning Phoenix Music co-founder Gerardo Martinez. "They are a band that continues to push boundaries and maintaining that rich artistic aspect that makes them so unique."

"Sentinels Of Shamash" stands as a ceremonial descent into ancient law, fire, and cosmic vigilance. Drawing from Mesopotamian myth and the solar judgment of Shamash, god of truth and justice, MELECHESH crafts an offering steeped in divine wrath and esoteric order. Each composition unfolds like a sacred inscription, invoking forgotten gods, fallen kings, and the eternal tension between chaos and balance.

Through commanding riffs, relentless rhythms, and a sonic architecture that bridges ancient cosmology with modern extremity, "Sentinels Of Shamash" delivers a mythological statement rooted in fire, judgment, ruin, and restoration. The sentinels stand eternal guard over fate itself.

"Sentinels Of Shamash" track listing:

01. The Seventh Verdict

02. In Shadows, In Light

03. Raptors Of Anzu

MELECHESH was formed in 1993 in Jerusalem with the intent to forge what the band defines as Mesopotamian metal. Rooted in black metal and thrash, their sound draws deeply from Sumerian and Mesopotamian mythology, cosmic and occult themes, and incorporates Mediterranean and Middle Eastern musical elements into an extreme metal framework. Over the decades, MELECHESH has evolved into an international musical and cultural phenomenon, known for its distinct identity, scholarly mythological focus, and uncompromising artistic vision. The band remains a singular force within extreme metal, standing apart through both concept and sound.