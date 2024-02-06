MELVINS Announce 'Tarantula Heart' Album

THE MELVINS will release a new album, "Tarantula Heart", on April 19 via Ipecac Recordings. According to a press release, the LP is quite possibly the band's most unconventional, catchiest and imaginative work yet, continuing a legacy celebrated for its eccentric and extraordinary output.

A preview of the five-song, 39-minute collection arrives with the release of "Working The Ditch", and the accompanying Jesse Nieminen-created video. Nieminen previously directed the band's short film "A Walk With Love And Death".

"The way we approached 'Tarantula Heart' was different than any other MELVINS album," explains Buzz Osborne. "I had Dale and Roy Mayorga come in and play along with Steven and I to some riffs, then I took those sessions and figured out what parts would work and wrote new music to fit. This isn't a studio approach we've ever taken. Usually we have the songs written BEFORE we start recording!"

"The majority of 'Tarantula Heart' has dual drum parts," adds longtime MELVINS drummer Dale Crover. "Roy is an amazing drummer. We would discuss what we would do pattern wise, then we'd just go for it. Improvising riffs and trading off on drum fills."

In actuality, nothing appeared out of thin air. Buzz spent hours and hours with the drum tracks by himself writing songs to what he was hearing drum wise. "When the rest of the band heard these songs I'd created from the sessions, they were blown away," Buzz shares. "These were fully developed new songs that they'd never heard before that had seemingly appeared out of thin air. Presto!"

Recorded, mixed and co-produced by longtime MELVINS collaborator Toshi Kasai, the album also features WE ARE THE ASTEROID guitar player Gary Chester. Gary and the MELVINS' history goes back to their days on Boner Records, with the guitar player formerly having been a part of the legendary band ED HALL.

"Tarantula Heart" pre-orders are available now, with the album available on a trio of vinyl variants (black, indie-exclusive silver streak and Ipecac Recordings' 25th-anniversary puke green),featuring a 12-page booklet, as well as on CD and digitally.

Next month sees the MELVINS head overseas, playing in Japan for the first time since 2019 following a stint where they join current labelmates MR. BUNGLE for a trek across Australia and New Zealand. Buzz and BUNGLE bass player Trevor Dunn team up later this year for the "King Dunn Tour", a 45-date excursion that sees the pair play songs from the KING BUZZO releases "This Machine Kills Artists" and "Gift Of Sacrifice".

"Tarantula Heart" track listing:

01. Pain Equals Funny

02. Working The Ditch

03. She's Got Weird Arms

04. Allergic To Food

05. Smiler