METAL CHURCH Guitarist KURDT VANDERHOOF's HALL AFLAME Releases Music Video For 'Ripcord'

HALL AFLAME, the rock band led by METAL CHURCH founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, released its sophomore album, "Amplifire", on May 3 via Rat Pak Records. The official music video for the LP's third single, "Ripcord", can be seen below. The clip was filmed, produced and edited by Rick Moyer in Aberdeen, Washington, with input from HALL AFLAME, filmed in Shelton, Washington at Skydive Kapowsin.

Originally formed in 1989, HALL AFLAME garnered commercial success with its debut LP, "Guaranteed Forever", which was well received by fans and industry peers alike and quickly found themselves opening for ZZ TOP on their 1991 "Recycler" tour for a number of dates. As with many bands from that era, facing a decline in interest for AOR rock due to the onslaught of the "grunge" scene, the band went on a lengthy hiatus and reunited again in late 2023 to begin working on a handful of songs.

"Amplifire" offers 12 new studio tracks and reunites Kurdt with original bassist Brian Smith, along with drummer Bill Raymond and frontman Scott Nutter.

Vanderhoof comments: "This album came about as a project to document all the songs that we had written for the second album that never came to be. We revisited the songs and realized they had to be recorded properly. Then it blossomed into something much better than we had even hoped! So that led us into reforming the band instead of just having it be a project."

Smith adds: "I think anyone that is a fan of 'Guaranteed Forever' will see this record as a new and improved 'Part II' of HALL AFLAME. Great songs, great production and we had a ton of fun putting this together!"

Nutter says: "A good hard rock album should lift you, make you want to sing along and rock out! That's what this album does for me!"

From the driving album opener "Helltown" to the powerhouse outro track "Keeping Them All Away", HALL AFLAME shines with its signature brand of rock and roll. Tracks like "Ripcord", "In The Same Gutter", "It Ain't Enough" and "Gunnin'" are filled with memorable hooks and melodies, while songs like "Pullin Me Apart" and "1974" showcase their unique, classic rock songwriting abilities. With influences that range from BAD COMPANY to THIN LIZZY, "Amplifire" is best described as the perfect blend of classic rock with a modern-day edge.

Track listing:

01. Helltown

02. Ripcord

03. 1974

04. This Ain't Love

05. The Same Gutter

06. It Ain't Enough

07. Gunnin'

08. Pullin' Me Apart

09. Long Way Down

10. Keeping Them All Away

11. Cowboy (bonus track) (CD and digital)

12. Paradise On Ice (bonus track) (CD and digital)