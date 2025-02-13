BRING ME THE HORIZON Shares Lyric Video For Cover Of OASIS's 'Wonderwall'

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have shared the official lyric video for their cover of the OASIS classic "Wonderwall". The track was one of two songs BRING ME THE HORIZON released last month for Spotify, along with a revised version of "YOUtopia (EarthcOre Remix)".

"Wonderwall" and "YOUtopia (EarthcOre Remix)" were the latest entries into the long-running Spotify Singles collection of unique recordings, with BRING ME THE HORIZON joining the likes of IDLES, WET LEG and LCD SOUNDSYSTEM in contributing reimagined versions of existing tracks, alongside a cover of their choice by one of their musical heroes.

100% of Sony's profits from streams of the BRING ME THE HORIZON single "Wonderwall" and lyric video will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

BRING ME THE HORIZON will headline the main stage at Reading and Leeds festival on August 23 (Saturday) and August 24 (Sunday). They have also been nominated again this year for a BRIT Award in the "Best Group", following their 2024 win for "Best Alt/Rock Act".

BRING ME THE HORIZON's critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "Post Human: Nex Gen", came out in May 2024 via Sony/RCA. Having been streamed over a billion times to date, it was the latest chapter in the series to be revealed and saw the band expanding both musically and conceptually.

BRING ME THE HORIZON recently played its biggest show to date in São Paulo, Brazil, selling out the 45,000-capacity Allianz Parque stadium. They wowed fans with a groundbreaking performance which incorporated the latest techniques in both live AI and AR, as well as a new hybrid paradigm that could be termed as "Generative Augmented Reality" (GAR) plus drones and pyro. They ended 2024 headlining arenas in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most successful rock bands on the planet, having accumulated over 10 billion streams to date. They have toured the world multiple times, playing sold-out shows in over 50 countries.

BRING ME THE HORIZON is: vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean and drummer Mat Nicholls.